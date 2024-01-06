TORONTO
Toronto

    • Peel police launches task force amid ‘disturbing trend’ of extortion attempts targeting South Asian businesses

    Peel Regional Police badge. (Peel Regional Police/Facebook) Peel Regional Police badge. (Peel Regional Police/Facebook)

    Peel police have launched a task force to combat what they say is a “disturbing trend” of extortion attempts targeting South Asian businesses.

    On Saturday, police introduced their Extortion Investigative Task Force (EITF) along with a dedicated hotline. The EITF will comprise of investigative and intelligence units supported by Peel police tactical teams.

    Police say they are currently investigating 16 incidents of extortion.

    “Victims are contacted through a variety of social media platforms, and demands for money are made under threats of violence, which have occurred in some incidents,” police said.

    They added that suspects often know the victim’s name, phone number, address, and business information.

    Police urged anyone who is being targeted with threats of violence to extort money or other valuables to contact them and not make any form of payment to the suspects.

    The task force can be contacted by calling 1-866-966-0616 or emailing taskforce@peelpolice.ca. Anonymous information can also be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

