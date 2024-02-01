Peel police investigating after rocks thrown at mosque in Mississauga

Peel police say they are investigating what they believe is a hate-motivated incident after a suspect was caught on camera throwing rocks at the windows of a mosque in Mississauga.

Police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 29 at the Qasimul Uloom Islamic Centre.

They said officers are still working to identify the suspect.

"We understand the profound impact incidents like these have on our community,” Peel police said in a statement. “Officers are working closely with the Imam, and we have activated our reassurance protocol to ensure that any well-being or safety concerns are addressed and relevant support services are made available.”

Police across the GTA have said they have seen a spike in hate-motivated incidents over the past few months, especially antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

In a post on X, the National Council of Canadian Muslims noted that the incident occurred on the anniversary if a deadly mosque attack in Quebec City in 2017.

“That this incident occurred on January 29th, when many of us were reflecting on the anniversary of the Quebec City shooting and how best to honour its victims and survivors, serves as a chilling reminder that our mosques are still not safe—that violent #Islamophobia is still alive in our neighbourhoods,” the group said.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 2 and 6 a.m. and who may have dash-cam footage, or any other information to contact investigators.