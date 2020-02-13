Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Brampton
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 6:25PM EST
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo.
TORONTO -- A pedestrian has been seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton Thursday evening.
Police said the incident happened near Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m.
Police said the man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.