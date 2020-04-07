Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Brampton
Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020 3:05PM EDT
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
TORONTO -- A pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre after being hit by a car in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Westcreek and Advance boulevards, near Tomken Road, around 2:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision.
Peel Regional Police say the victim was in life-threatening condition.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.