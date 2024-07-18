A pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto late Monday afternoon.

The collision happened in the Corktown neighbourhood, near Queen and Sackville streets.

Toronto police said they were called to the area at 5:50 p.m.

They told CP24 that a woman was taken to the hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

Queen Street East is currently closed in both directions from Parliament to Sackville streets. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

More details to come.