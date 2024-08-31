Man charged with murder after another man found fatally shot in Brampton

Peel police have charged a suspect after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Brampton on Friday.

Officers were called to a residence at Millstone Drive and St. Tropez Court shortly before 1 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle.

When they arrived, police said they found a man deceased in a vehicle.

In a news release on Saturday, police said the victim’s identity was not being released at his family’s request.

Meanwhile, investigators arrested a man in his 20s shortly before midnight on Friday in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with first-degree murder. Police did not release the name of the suspect.

“While the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, detectives are confident that this shooting was isolated to the individuals involved and does not appear to be random,” police said in Saturday’s news release.

CTV News Toronto obtained a video which appears to show the moments before the man was found dead. In the footage, an SUV is seen idling on the side of the road, and someone can be heard demanding to be let inside the vehicle.

The car then drives off, and what sounds like gunshots can be heard shortly after, prompting four individuals to run away from the area.

The residents who discovered the vehicle and called police told CTV News Toronto that there was a bullet mark on the rear driver’s side window.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).