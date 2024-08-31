Toronto man, 64, identified as victim of fatal Scarborough shooting

Toronto police have identified a 64-year-old man as the victim who was fatally gunned down in a shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge area late Friday night.

Police were called to Landry Avenue, near Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road, around 11:25 p.m. after gunshots were reported in the area.

Officers arrived and found a male shooting victim in front of a home. They tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by police Saturday as 64-year-old Ioannis Kyriakopoulos of Toronto.

“We're at the very preliminary stages of our investigation. However, I can tell you there are at least three suspects who fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV,” Detective Sergeant Aaron Akeson told reporters outside 41 Division Saturday afternoon.

“We're seeking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time, who saw or heard something that had taken place. Your information, no matter how small, may be very important to our investigation. So I encourage you to come forward and speak to us.”

He said officers arrived at the scene within two minutes of the call, but it was too late to save Kyriakopoulos.

“He's a father, a husband, and there are a lot of people that were close to him that are grieving his death at this point,” Akeson said. “So we are contributing a significant amount of resources in determining exactly what happened and exactly where these suspects are.”

Ioannis Kyriakopoulos, 64, of Toronto is pictured in this handout photo. (Handout /Toronto police) .

He said that despite heavy rain Friday night, forensics officers worked “meticulously” to successfully preserve the evidence at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is not yet clear, but Akeson said he does not believe it was random.

“I do believe at this point it was targeted,” Akeson said.

He said the shooting took place outside and there were other people in the area at the time.

Two suspects were on foot in the area for a period of time before escaping with a third suspect, he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to reach out to investigators.

Kyriakopoulos is Toronto’s 56th homicide victim so far this year.

Detective Sergeant Aaron Akeson speaks withreporters outside 41 Division Saturday August 31, 2024.