TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto man, 64, identified as victim of fatal Scarborough shooting

Emergency crews respond to a fatal shooting in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues Friday, August 30, 2024. Emergency crews respond to a fatal shooting in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues Friday, August 30, 2024.
Share

Toronto police have identified a 64-year-old man as the victim who was fatally gunned down in a shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge area late Friday night.

Police were called to Landry Avenue, near Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road, around 11:25 p.m. after gunshots were reported in the area.

Officers arrived and found a male shooting victim in front of a home. They tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by police Saturday as 64-year-old Ioannis Kyriakopoulos of Toronto.

“We're at the very preliminary stages of our investigation. However, I can tell you there are at least three suspects who fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV,” Detective Sergeant Aaron Akeson told reporters outside 41 Division Saturday afternoon.

“We're seeking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time, who saw or heard something that had taken place. Your information, no matter how small, may be very important to our investigation. So I encourage you to come forward and speak to us.”

He said officers arrived at the scene within two minutes of the call, but it was too late to save Kyriakopoulos.

“He's a father, a husband, and there are a lot of people that were close to him that are grieving his death at this point,” Akeson said. “So we are contributing a significant amount of resources in determining exactly what happened and exactly where these suspects are.”

Ioannis Kyriakopoulos, 64, of Toronto is pictured in this handout photo. (Handout /Toronto police) .

He said that despite heavy rain Friday night, forensics officers worked “meticulously” to successfully preserve the evidence at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is not yet clear, but Akeson said he does not believe it was random.

“I do believe at this point it was targeted,” Akeson said.

He said the shooting took place outside and there were other people in the area at the time.

Two suspects were on foot in the area for a period of time before escaping with a third suspect, he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to reach out to investigators.

Kyriakopoulos is Toronto’s 56th homicide victim so far this year.

Detective Sergeant Aaron Akeson speaks withreporters outside 41 Division Saturday August 31, 2024.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut

Fatman Scoop, the rapper who topped charts in Europe with 'Be Faithful' in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits by such artists as Missy Elliott and Ciara, died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut, according to officials and his family.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News