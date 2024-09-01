Male victim dies after shooting in Toronto's Belgravia area

A man in his 30s has been pronounced dead following an early-morning shooting near an after-hours club in the Belgravia area.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Glenholme Avenue, west of Allen Road, just before 6:20 a.m. They then found a victim in an alleyway north of Eglinton Avenue.

“Emergency services arrived at the scene and located a victim, and he was suffering from obvious trauma,” Acting Duty Inspector Jeff Bassingthwaite told reporters at the scene. “The male was transported to a trauma centre where he underwent emergency medical procedures and unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Bassingthwaite said the shooting took place in the same area as an after-hours club and police are looking at a possible connection.

“We're also exploring the nexus of that and the location, as well as the closeness that location was to where the shooting happened,” he said.

He said the public will see an increased police presence as the investigation is carried out.

“Our forensic Identification unit will be arriving on scene shortly and they will be starting to collect evidence at the scene,” he said.

There is no suspect information so far.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.

Police are pictured at the scene of a fatal shooting near Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road Sunday September 1, 2024. 9