    Toronto police investigating after shooting victim walks into hospital

    Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting near Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (CP24) Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting near Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (CP24)
    Toronto police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a hospital in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

    Police said they got a call around 3 p.m. about the victim attending a local hospital near Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

    The male victim was then transferred to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

    No other details have been released about the incident, including where it transpired.

    The circumstances surrounding the shooting are also unknown.

