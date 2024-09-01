Driver sent to hospital after truck crashes into home in Scarborough

A driver was injured after their pickup truck went into the garage of a home in Scarborough late Saturday night.

Police and firefighters responded to a home on Staines Road, in the area of Morningside Avenue and Finch Avenue East, around 9:11 p.m.

Images from the scene showed a Ford F150 with its front end in the garage, surrounded by broken stones.

Police said the driver of the vehicle went to hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said it is too early to determine the cause of the collision.

Toronto fire sent a crew to the home to ensure the safety of the structure.

No charges have been laid in connection with the crash so far.