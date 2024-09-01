Driver sent to hospital after truck crashes into home in Scarborough
A driver was injured after their pickup truck went into the garage of a home in Scarborough late Saturday night.
Police and firefighters responded to a home on Staines Road, in the area of Morningside Avenue and Finch Avenue East, around 9:11 p.m.
Images from the scene showed a Ford F150 with its front end in the garage, surrounded by broken stones.
Police said the driver of the vehicle went to hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said it is too early to determine the cause of the collision.
Toronto fire sent a crew to the home to ensure the safety of the structure.
No charges have been laid in connection with the crash so far.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
VIDEO Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
B.C. nurse reprimanded for diverting narcotics for personal use
A registered nurse in B.C. has had limits imposed on their practice by the regulatory body for the profession after they were found to have diverted narcotics from the workplace.
Three blood biomarkers may give women a picture of their heart disease risk decades in advance, study shows
Measuring the levels of three biomarkers in blood in midlife may give women a clearer picture of their risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes decades earlier than current risk calculators do, a new study suggests.
Protests in Israel swell and a big strike is planned after 6 more hostages die in Gaza
Grieving and angry Israelis surged into the streets Sunday night after six more hostages were found dead in Gaza, and demanded — chanting 'Now! Now!' — that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.
Strikes start at top hotel chains as housekeepers seek higher wages and daily room cleaning work
The dispute has become emblematic of the frustration over working conditions among hotel workers, who were put out of their jobs for months during pandemic shutdowns and returned to an industry grappling with chronic staffing shortages and evolving travel trends.
5-year-old girl with rare neurodegenerative disease gets a robotic walker after Calgary community rallies to help pay for it
All that stood between five-year-old Emma Shingleton -- who has a rare neurodegenerative disease that has rendered blind, and unable to walk, talk or crawl -- and a robotic walker that could make her life a little bit brighter was about $50,000 and with a little help from complete strangers, an A&W and the folks in Auburn Bay, and a lot of bottle drives, she got one.
German exit polls show far-right party leading in one state election and close second in another
The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, was on track to become the strongest party in a state election for the first time Sunday in the country’s east, and was roughly level with mainstream conservatives in a second vote, exit polls showed.
VIDEO Must watch: 55-yard field goal as time expires gives Lancers win in Ottawa
A walk-off 55-yard field goal by Windsor Lancers kicker Brady Lidster stunned the Carleton Ravens Saturday afternoon in Ottawa.
Man charged after alleged 'indecent act' in family shower area at Toronto pool
A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly 'committing an indecent act' in the family shower area of a public pool.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal student heading to SpaceX
A Concordia mechancial engineering student has booked his ticket to one of the most coveted space programs. This fall, he'll be interning for the SpaceX Starship.
-
Mild earthquake rattles three Quebec cities, no damage reported
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled through parts of Quebec early Sunday morning.
-
Asbestos found at Laval high school, extending closure for decontamination
Air quality tests at Horizon Jeunesse high school in Laval confirmed the presence of asbestos, prompting school officials to extend its closure for decontamination.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa driver caught taking video of crash scene on Highway 417 facing fine, charge
An Ottawa driver has been charged with distracted driving after being caught taking a video of a crash scene on Highway 417 earlier Saturday evening, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Country Road 8 in eastern Ontario
Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision left the driver dead and injured the passenger in the early hours of Sunday morning in eastern Ontario.
-
Motorcyclist, 70, dead following crash on Hwy 60 in South Algonquin Township
A 70-year-old has died after a motorcycle crashed on Highway 60 in South Algonquin Township Saturday evening, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Northern Ontario
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
-
Booze is coming to Ontario corner stores next week. Here's what you need to know
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
-
Hunters in northern Ont. fined $16,500 for shooting moose without a licence, other offences
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Conestoga College extends President John Tibbits’ contract
Conestoga College’s Board of Governors has decided to extend President John Tibbits’ contract for another year.
London
-
ReForest London program to end after fall 2024 season
ReForest London has announced the Neighbourhood Tree Depot program will be concluding after the Fall 2024 season, but a new program is in development.
-
'Latest technology': New video board ready for Mustangs home opener at Alumni Field
When students and fans pour into Alumni Stadium at Western University Sunday night for the Mustangs’ home opening football game against Waterloo, they’ll be wowed.
-
Mix of sun and cloud in the Forest City Sunday
Londoners can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon and a high of 22 degrees, feeling like 28.
Windsor
-
Man charged after allegedly assaulting two people with a machete
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old man following an attack with a machete.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Must watch: 55-yard field goal as time expires gives Lancers win in Ottawa
A walk-off 55-yard field goal by Windsor Lancers kicker Brady Lidster stunned the Carleton Ravens Saturday afternoon in Ottawa.
-
Back to school in Ontario: Changes parents can expect as students return to class
A number of changes are coming to Ontario classrooms this fall as students return to school. Here’s a list of what can be expected:
Barrie
-
Early morning fire under investigation
Crews from the Midland Fire Department are investigating an early morning fire at a residence on Barnett Avenue.
-
Carnival Barrie celebrates growth in second year
Thousands are gathering along Barrie's waterfront this weekend for the second annual edition of Carnival Barrie, a festival showcasing Latin American art, culture and tradition.
-
Driver clocked at more than double the speed limit in Springwater
A driver was charged after being clocked at 107 kilometres per hour in a 50-kilometre-per-hour zone in Springwater Township on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Downtown stabbings send 2 to hospital: WPS
A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after two back-to-back stabbings in the city’s downtown area Friday night.
-
Where to road trip around Manitoba to enjoy the fall
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Travel Manitoba to discuss some of the best fall road trip destinations in the province.
-
Bombers fans flock to Regina for 59th annual Labour Day Classic
As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers prepare to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday, some Manitobans are travelling to Regina to cheer on the Blue and Gold in-person.
Atlantic
-
Hope for Wildlife invites animal lovers to annual open house in Seaforth, N.S.
Hope for Wildlife held its annual open house at its Seaforth, N.S. facility on Saturday.
-
Pat Stay’s fiancé opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancé of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
-
N.B. nursing home waitlist continues to grow, with more seniors waiting in hospital
The waitlist of New Brunswickers looking for a nursing home bed has grown by over 200 people since January according to numbers provided by the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Edmonton
-
1 dead in plane crash near Fort Vermillion
An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in a field near Township Road 1090 and Range Road 152 that took place at 8 p.m. Saturday night.
-
'All of our history will be in a landfill,' say advocates of saving old RAM building
Despite the former Royal Alberta Museum building's demolition sentence, Edmontonians who want to see the building saved haven't given up.
-
Protests in Israel swell and a big strike is planned after 6 more hostages die in Gaza
Grieving and angry Israelis surged into the streets Sunday night after six more hostages were found dead in Gaza, and demanded — chanting 'Now! Now!' — that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.
Calgary
-
'I just called him Daddy': Family of Calgary's Buck Shot share favourite memories
"People think when your dad's on TV, you're rich and you're famous and have all these things. The reality was I went to the same school and I grew up in the same neighbourhood as they did."
-
Alberta Day celebrations get underway Sunday at Heritage Park
If you were hoping to spend part of Alberta Day at Heritage Park- you won’t be able to get in unless you have reserved a ticket.
-
Calgary Pride Parade gets underway Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
The Calgary Pride gets underway at 11 a.m. on Sunday. in downtown Calgary.
Regina
-
'It takes sportsmanship and some discipline': Prairie boxers compete in amateur boxing exhibition
Amateur boxers from Saskatchewan and Manitoba had their gloves up Saturday for the annual New Line Boxing Academy’s ‘Back Alley Boxing Exhibition.’
-
'Important for us to share our people': Taste of Philippines returns to Regina
Thousands packed the Victora Square Mall grounds Saturday for the fifth annual Taste of Philippines festival.
-
Sask. man dies in collision near Estevan
A man has died following a collision on a highway near Estevan, Sask. on Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Three Sask. women charged in connection with Air Ronge homicide
The Saskatchewan RCMP laid charges in connection with the Friday homicide of 28-year-old Andy McKenzie of the La Ronge area.
-
Sask. residents soaking up final days of summer break
With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Vancouver
-
NDP MLA Mitzi Dean withdraws from B.C. election, citing 'personal challenges'
New Democrat MLA for Esquimalt-Colwood Mitzi Dean is taking her name off the ballot in the upcoming provincial election in October.
-
Delta police investigating after shots fired into empty vehicle
Police in Delta say they’re investigating after reports came in of shots fired in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
B.C. nurse reprimanded for diverting narcotics for personal use
A registered nurse in B.C. has had limits imposed on their practice by the regulatory body for the profession after they were found to have diverted narcotics from the workplace.
Vancouver Island
-
NDP MLA Mitzi Dean withdraws from B.C. election, citing 'personal challenges'
New Democrat MLA for Esquimalt-Colwood Mitzi Dean is taking her name off the ballot in the upcoming provincial election in October.
-
Missing Port Alberni man fell to his death down embankment: RCMP
A man who was reported missing in Port Alberni was tragically found dead, having fallen 50 feet down a steep embankment, according to local Mounties.
-
Anger amongst some BC United candidates following implosion, others wait for call from Conservatives
After Kevin Falcon suddenly withdrew candidate endorsements—so some could be poached by the BC Conservatives—many BC United candidates who were suddenly left in the lurch are angry.