Over 60 charges laid in transport of cocaine across Ontario border

An Ontario resident is facing more than 60 charges in connection with the illegal transport of large quantities of cocaine between Toronto and Montreal.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said they seized 20 illegal firearms and 73 kilograms of illicit drugs during the investigation.

The drug trafficking investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Montreal police’s Organized Crime Division.

On March 27, two search warrants were executed on a vehicle and residence on Ridelle Avenue in Toronto. Officers seized about 60 kilograms of cocaine, about 13 kilograms of methamphetamine, 19 handguns and an assault rifle, 3,000 rounds of ammunition, 53 bullet and four drum magazines, 66 Glock auto switches—which police say are used to convert handguns into automatic firearms—as well as three bullet proof vests and one ballistic helmet.

Guns seized by Ontario Provincial Police as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

A 35-year-old from Whitby, Ont., identified by police as Bradely Nelson, was taken into custody in Toronto in connection with the investigation.

The accused is facing 68 charges, including multiple counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its unauthorized, possession of a controlled substance, and possession for the purpose of trafficking firearms.