GTA municipalities using goats to help manage invasive species

Some GTA municipalities, including Toronto and Mississauga, are turning to goats to help manage invasive species around wetlands.

In a news release issued Friday, the City of Mississauga said it became the first municipality in the GTA to implement prescribed grazing using goats as part of a trial during the Invasive Species Awareness Fair at the end of May.

“The City is using prescribed goat grazing, a new and unique approach to managing invasive plant species, to help restore habitats surrounding one of Mississauga’s wetlands,” read a news release issued by the municipality on Friday.

“Prescribed grazing is a method that uses livestock to manage various concerns in habitats that are suited to grazing.”

About 50 goats are being used once again to graze on invasive plant species, including non-native thistles and Common Reed.

“Less than one per cent of Mississauga is made up of wetland habitat, so it’s a priority for the City to protect remaining wetlands. Managing invasive plant species will help restore the wetland at O’Connor Park, creating a better habitat for local wildlife, increasing biodiversity, and improving overall wetland function,” the news release continued.

“Using goats to manage unwanted vegetation and invasive species has many benefits including reducing fuel emissions from trimming equipment, reducing herbicide use and managing areas that are not easily accessible, like slopes.”

Last month, the City of Toronto said it too brought in a specialized ‘eco-herd’ of goats to the meadow at Don Valley Brick Works Park to carry out an “intensive two-day grazing session” to address “woody and invasive plant species.”

“Prescribed grazing represents an opportunity to introduce a new integrative management tool for the City to help maintain the urban meadow ecosystem,” the City of Toronto said on its website.