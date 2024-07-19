Global IT outage has widespread impacts in Toronto
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world led to flight cancellations in Toronto on Friday, with Porter Airlines grounding all flights until 3 p.m.
Companies and services worldwide have been impacted by the outage, which involves Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Most impacts in the GTA appeared to be resolved as of late Friday afternoon.
Here is a look back:
2:30 p.m.
In an update on its website, Porter Airlines says, “Operations are in the early stages of returning to normal.”
Porter notes that its website will be restored when all its systems are online. Once that happens, passengers can check their flight status and access their reservations.
“Passenger communications are also being processed to advise of updated flight bookings for those who experienced earlier cancellations,” Porter says, adding that it will take a period of time with new flights confirmed over several days due to high passenger volume.
The update did not say if flights scheduled after 3 p.m. will proceed.
1 p.m.
In a message posted on TD Canada's website, the bank said it has been impacted by the outage and apologized for wait times that are "longer than usual."
12 p.m.
The City of Vaughan says due to the global outage, pin pad machines at city hall are currently down. "We are unable to process debit or credit card payments at this time. If you are coming in to pay your property tax bill, you may pay by cheque only," the city said in a post on social media.
10:50 a.m.
The City of Toronto says some services may be "experiencing technical difficulties" due to a global software issue. "Emergency services are operating as normal," the city confirmed.
10:45 a.m.
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre says like other health-care centres, it too is impacted by the outage but clinical activity is continuing.
10:30 a.m.
Porter announced that it is extending flight cancellations until 3 p.m.
9:40 a.m.
The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario While CHEO says it has been affected by the Crowdstrike global outage but services are being provided as planned "using workarounds where needed." The hospital said they do not anticipate any impact to services today.
9 a.m.
Utility company Alectra said some of its systems are impacted and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
8:30 a.m.
Durham College says systems at its campus have been impacted due to the Crowdstrike outage. The college said its IT team is "currently assessing its impact" and more information will be shared when it is available. The campus remains open and classes are operating.
8 a.m.
North York General Hospital said the outage is impacting some of its systems. Clinical activity is continuing as scheduled but delays are possible, the hospital warned.
7:50 a.m.
Metrolinx said GO trains and buses are not impacted and customers can still use PRESTO cards at stations and on board buses. Some customers may experience issues accessing their PRESTO accounts using the website and mobile app, the transit agency said. Funds can be loaded on PRESTO cards at stations as an alterative, Metrolinx said.
People are shown at Pearson International Airport on July 19. Widespread delays were reported at the airport as a result of a global IT outage.
7:30 a.m.
Police in Windsor reported long delays at both the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge due to the worldwide outage.
7:20 a.m.
The TTC confirms that the outage is not currently impacting service in Toronto.
7:15 a.m.
Toronto's University Health Network (UHN) confirmed that the outage is impacting some of its systems. "Clinical activity is continuing as scheduled, but some patients may experience delays," UHN wrote on social media.
7 a.m.
In a post on social media, Pearson Airport said operations at Air Canada, Westjet, Sunwing and Flair have not been impacted. Issues continue with major U.S. carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines.
6:30 a.m.
Porter Airlines cancelled all flights until noon, citing a global “third-party systems outage.”
6 a.m.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) also confirmed that some flights have been impacted at Toronto Pearson International Airport due to a “global IT outage.”
A spokesperson for the GTAA said the impacts are airline-specific and passengers who are travelling today are being advised to check with their airline about possible flight disruptions.
