TORONTO
Toronto

5 transported to hospital following collision: TFS

Multiple emergency response vehicles are on scene of a collision that sent five to hospital in Vaughan on July 20, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Multiple emergency response vehicles are on scene of a collision that sent five to hospital in Vaughan on July 20, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Multiple people are injured after a car collided into a work truck on Highway 400 Saturday morning.

According to Toronto Fire, the collision happened in the Black Creek Drive, Highway 400 N and Jane Street area at 7:45 a.m.

A post to X by Toronto Police states that four occupants were trapped inside the vehicle, and five people were taken to hospital.

Multiple emergency response vehicles are on scene of a collision that sent five to hospital in Vaughan on July 20, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

The Jane St ramp northbound onto Highway 400 is closed at this time, and police are advising drivers to consider alternative routes.

Ontario’s Highway Safety Division is on scene.  

