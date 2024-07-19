TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto fire crews rescue two workers buried in trench

    Crews are working to extricate two men buried in a trench near Weston and Lawrence on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto) Crews are working to extricate two men buried in a trench near Weston and Lawrence on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)
    One worker has been rescued, and fire crews are working on freeing the other after the two were buried in a trench in the city’s Weston neighbourhood Friday evening.

    Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said crews responded to a residence on Rosemount Avenue, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, shortly after 8:30 p.m.

    The trench caved in, burying the workers in dirt, soil and sand, TFS said.

    When its technical rescue teams arrived at the scene, TFS said they found the two workers conscious and breathing.

    TFS said crews have successfully freed one and are in the process of getting the other worker out.

    Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the rescued worker was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

    There is no immediate word on the cause of the incident.

