LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.

Movement on the tentative agreements comes a day after a deal between the LCBO and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) was put on hold Friday.

Both sides have now signed off the return-to-work protocol that does not include any new monetary items, the LCBO said in a statement on Saturday.

“We look forward to welcoming our 10,000 unionized employees back to work on Monday and opening our stores to shoppers on Tuesday,” the LCBO said.

Voting on the tentative deal is set to begin on Saturday. While employees will be returning to work on Monday, stores won’t be open to the public until Tuesday.

OPSEU released a statement on Saturday morning, saying they welcomed the tentative agreement and that it accomplishes what they had set out to fight for during the two-week strike.

"This tentative deal protects good jobs in every community and the public revenues generated by the LCBO," said Colleen MacLeod, Chair of the Bargaining Team.

"The workers have made it clear to Ontarians that Doug Ford's alcohol-everywhere plan directly threatened jobs and public revenues. While this round of bargaining isn't over until the deal is ratified, I'm incredibly proud of the workers and the stand they've taken."