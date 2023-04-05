Oshawa murder suspect arrested after being spotted hiding in stairwell of building, police say

An Oshawa man wanted on a Canada-wide-warrant in connection with the fatal stabbing of Katie Kainz last month has been taken into custody.

Police say that Adam Odette was arrested late Tuesday night after an individual spotted him hiding in the stairwell of a residential building near Wilson and Rossland roads and called 911.

Police say that officers attended the scene and set up a perimeter around the building, eventually arresting Odette “without incident” a short time later.

Odette has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of two women at an address on Simcoe Street on March 12.

Both women were rushed to hospital but Kainz was later pronounced dead.

Police say that the other woman sustained “serious life-altering injuries.”

More to come…