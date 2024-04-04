OPP reminds drivers to clear vehicles of snow after charging motorist for failing to do so

The Ontario Provincial Police is reminding drivers to clear their vehicles of snow before they hit the roads after pulling over and charging a driver for failing to do so.

Aurora OPP pulled over a 39-year-old driver in the area of Highway 400 and Mapleview Drive due to the amount of snow that covered his windows.

The Barrie driver was charged for having no clear view out his side and rear windows.

Police have previously issued $85 fines to Ontario drivers for operating vehicles without a clear view.

The Greater Toronto Area has been hit with snow and rain, with wet conditions forecast to continue through tomorrow.

“The stretched out complex system that’s brought unsettled weather since Tuesday continues to impact southern Ontario,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “After a night of mix and snow, especially over the north GTA, we’ll get lighter winds and lighter precipitation.”

OPP cruiser camera captures vehicle with snow covered windows (Credit: OPP Highway Safety Division). A winter weather travel advisory was in effect for most of the GTA and southern Ontario Thursday morning due to the possibility of wet snow, but it has since ended. However, some school buses were cancelled in Simcoe County.

With files from CP24’s Josh Freeman