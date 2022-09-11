Ontario youth activists set to fight Doug Ford's emissions targets in court

First Nations activist Caroline Crawley addresses the crowd as protesters gather outside the Ontario Legislature for the Climate Strike, in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young First Nations activist Caroline Crawley addresses the crowd as protesters gather outside the Ontario Legislature for the Climate Strike, in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton