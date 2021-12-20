An Ontario woman said she was shocked to return home to glass all over her laundry room floor from a shattered washing machine door.

“The glass in the washing machine door had shattered and glass was everywhere,” said Toronto woman Nora Schramek.

Even the manufacturer of the machine said it is highly unusual for a glass door to break, and now Schramek has been struggling to get it repaired for the past two months.

Due to the pandemic and supply chain issues it’s also causing problems for replacement parts for appliances.

Schramek said she put in a load of clothing in her washing machine and left to run some errands, and when she arrived home there was glass throughout her laundry from the broken front door.

“There was no water spillage. There was no glass inside the tumbler, it was all outside, so it’s like something exploded from the inside and it burst and glass was all over the place," said Schramek.

It was an Electrolux washing machine and Schramek contacted the company as it was still under warranty.

With the delay in getting parts, Schramek said it’s been difficult for her family of five to be without a washer for the past two months.

“I just begged my friends to let me do my laundry which is super nice of them to help, but basically I’m running out of friends," said Schramek.

She was also relieved her children weren't home when it happened.

“What if the kids had been around. I can't even imagine," said Schramek.

She also said there was nothing inside the washing machine that should have caused the door to shatter.

“There was absolutely nothing. No shoes, no rocks, no pins, no nothing. There was no apparent reason for this to happen," said Schramek.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Electrolux and a spokesperson for Electrolux North America said “The quality of our products is our top priority, and we are pleased to have resolved Ms. Schramek’s concerns.”

“Shattered glass on a washing machine is highly unusual, and if it were to happen, it would most likely stem from direct impact. If a consumer believes that their product is not working as expected, we urge them to contact our consumer services group to discuss whether service is necessary.”

The company repaired the glass in Schramek’s washing machine door and gave her $300 compensation for her trouble.

Schramek was pleased to have a working washing machine again.

“I am washing my clothes now again. I’m so happy. I felt like dancing when they finally fixed it," said Schramek.

It's not clear why the door shattered in this case, but there is some evidence that coins, belts or hard objects in a washing machine could create small nicks and scratches in a glass door that could cause it to weaken overtime.