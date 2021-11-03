TORONTO -- Ontario’s top doctor will provide details about the province’s plan to roll out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, is set to make the announcement at Queen’s Park.

On Friday, the Ontario government said the plan would "provide information to all Ontarians" about when they can expect to receive a third shot.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) expanded eligibility for booster shots last week.

The committee suggested that provinces could offer mRNA boosters, like Pfizer or Moderna, to anyone who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Residents over the age of 70, and people from First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities, were also included in the expanded eligibility guidelines. As well, front-line health-care workers who received their first two doses with a “short interval” in between may also be offered another vaccine.

Select vulnerable groups have been eligible to receive a third shot in Ontario since August, including transplant recipients and residents of “high-risk congregate settings” like long-term care homes and First Nations elder care lodges.

That eligibility was extended further in September to include patients undergoing active treatment for solid tumors and those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency and other vulnerable populations.

As it stands, 88.2 per cent of eligible Ontarians have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.6 per cent have two doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Dr. Moore’s announcement will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app at 1 p.m.

With files from the Canadian Press, CTV News Toronto’s Abby Neufeld and Sean Davidson