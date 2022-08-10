Ontario tables 'strong mayor' legislation. Here's what you need to know
The mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be granted sweeping new powers which will give them sole responsibility for preparing the municipal budget for council approval as well the ability to hire and fire department heads as they see fit and veto some decisions made by councillors.
The new legislation, titled the ‘Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act,” was formally tabled at Queen’s Park on Wednesday afternoon.
The proposed changes outlined in the legislation would allow the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa to override council approval of a bylaw when they are of the opinion that using the veto “would further a provincial priority.”
However, they would have to override the bylaw as a whole and would not have the ability to choose which specific aspects or amendments to block.
There is also nothing in the legislation that would allow the empowered mayors to push through bylaws, without council approval.
The Ford government has not provided a list of items which might qualify as an issue of “provincial priority” at this point, however a ministry official speaking on background during a technical briefing said that there will be “a regulation making power” contained in the legislation which will allow the government to “prescribe what those provincial priorities” are.
The official said that the government’s plan to build 1.5 million homes over the next decade would likely qualify as a provincial priority, as would the need for “critical infrastructure around roads transit and things of that nature.”
However, ministry officials say that the way the legislation is written will effectively mean that it will be up to the mayor to determine whether the bylaw he or she is overruling does in fact interfere with a designated provincial priority.
That veto could then only be overruled by a two-thirds vote at city council, which would have to take place within 21 days of it being used.
Authority to hire and fire department heads
The tabling of the legislation comes about three weeks after news first surfaced that the Ford government was considering handing U.S.-style strong mayor powers to the chief magistrates of Toronto and Ottawa.
In addition to the veto power, the legislation also provides a suite of other new and enhanced powers to the mayors of Ontario’s two largest cities.
One of the major changes would see the responsibility for preparing budgets shifted from city council as a whole to the mayor’s office.
City council would still have to approve the budget and could pass amendments, though the mayor would have the option of using a separate veto power to override those amendments.
The changes would also give the mayor sole authority to appoint a Chief Administrative Officer, hire and fire department heads and create or reorganize departments.
The ministry says that those powers would, however, not apply to statutory appointments, such as the Chief of Police or the Medical Officer of Health.
Speaking with CP24 earlier on Wednesday before details of the legislation were revealed, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that even with enhanced powers his approach to being mayor “will not change” if re-elected in October.
“From my standpoint this is not going to change the way I do my job. My job is to work with every single member of city council that wants to work with me and continue to do that but at the end of the way as well I want to find as many ways as possible to get things done faster, to get more housing built faster and to make sure the transit plan we agreed upon as governments actually gets built,” he said.
The proposed legislation, if approved, would take effect at the beginning of the next term of council on Nov. 15.
Premier Doug Ford has previously said that he is open to extending the enhanced powers to the mayors of other large cities, however it will only apply to Toronto and Ottawa for the time being.
More to come….
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explained
The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
B.C. actress hit in the chest by bullet in L.A. shooting last month
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Police seize handguns, drugs in alleged Ontario, U.S. criminal takedown
Police in Ontario say they have taken down a criminal network they allege trafficked cocaine and fentanyl and smuggled guns into Canada from the U.S.
Montreal
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
-
Remains of Jesuit priest removed from Kahnawake church grounds
The remains of a priest who allegedly sexually abused Indigenous children in Quebec was exhumed Wednesday morning. Jesuit priest Father Leon Lajoie was buried on the grounds of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kahnawake in 1999.
-
Montreal public health investigating 3 cases of Legionnaires' Disease
Montreal public health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' Disease, including one death.
London
-
Transgender activist 'shocked' London Police admit mistakes during alleged swatting but don’t apologize
London Police now admit they used the wrong name and gender when questioning a prominent transgender activist last week-but stopped short of making an apology
-
Search and rescue underway for boater missing in Port Burwell
A search and rescue operation is underway for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie off the coast of Port Burwell on Tuesday.
-
'A man of the people': Goderich mourns passing of Mayor John Grace
Tributes are pouring in for Goderich Mayor John Grace, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
-
-
Local cadets train in skills camp in Guelph
Dozens of local cadets are putting their skills to the test in Guelph this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Advocates issue a call to action as part of Prisoner's Justice Day
It was a moving moment outside the Sudbury Jail on Wednesday morning as advocates gathered to commemorate this year's Prisoner's Justice Day.
-
Encampment under the Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins raises questions
For the past few weeks, some people who are living rough in Timmins have set up camp in a high profile area: underneath the overpass on Algonquin Boulevard at the Spruce Street intersection.
-
Sault police say murder-suicide behind two gun deaths Aug. 5
A murder-suicide was behind two people who died from gunshot wounds Aug. 5 at a residential fire on Goulais Avenue, Sault police said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Here's what Ottawa's mayoral candidates are saying about Ontario's 'strong mayor' legislation
CTV News Ottawa asked all 12 mayoral candidates their thoughts on the 'strong mayor' legislation put forward by the Ontario government, which would grant additional powers to the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto.
-
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada before her death
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing. While she has since passed away, it's been revealed she's been living outside the country for decades.
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
Windsor
-
Analysts say Windsor-Essex’s auto sector to remain strong despite Cassidy losing out on Unifor National presidency
Despite Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy being unsuccessful in his effort to become the union’s national president, industry experts say Windsor-Essex’s auto sector should not see any negative consequences to a non-local candidate losing out on the top post.
-
West end youth to gain free access Toldo Lancer Centre thanks to $20K grant
The University of Windsor is helping to empower youth and help a currently under-served west end community thanks to a $20,000 grant.
-
Assault victim allegedly stabbed multiple times after opening apartment door: Windsor police
A random attacker allegedly sprayed a victim with an unknown noxious substance and stabbed them multiple times when they answered the front door, according to Windsor police.
Barrie
-
Partner of military veteran imprisoned in Belize calls on Canadian government for support
The partner of a Canadian military veteran who is in a Belize prison is calling on the Canadian government for help.
-
Former Barrie area man charged in Banff murder
A former Barrie area man is facing murder charges after a stabbing at a popular nightclub in Banff.
-
Orillia teen looks to tackle food insecurity in the Sunshine City
Orillia resident Myles Odlozinski is hoping to tackle food insecurity in the Sunshine City.
Atlantic
-
'Fall from grace': Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
Calgary
-
Man ambushed, stabbed to death in Banff bar, friends say
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
-
Calgary woman charged in death of Tammie Howard, last seen in 2016
A Calgary woman has been charged in conjunction with the murder of Tammie Doreen Howard, also known as Irish, who was last seen in December 2016.
-
Police say part of stolen 'Cool Runnings' bobsled has been found, returned to owner
Calgary police say they have located part of a stolen bobsled that appeared in the 1993 movie "Cool Runnings" and returned it to its rightful owner.
Winnipeg
-
Police make arrest in connection to River East weekend shooting
Winnipeg police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Bonner Avenue Sunday morning.
-
-
Manitoba first province to sign on to federal funding for crisis hotlines
Manitoba became the first province Wednesday to sign on to a new federal funding plan for crisis hotlines that help victims of gender-based violence.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homicide team reveals information on victim of taxi shooting
The taxi passenger fatally shot in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week had recently been convicted of a drug offence, homicide investigators say.
-
B.C. man jailed after killing kitten in 'torturous' attack that woke neighbour
A B.C. man who admitted to attacking his pet kitten so brutally the animal had to be euthanized has been sentenced to spend four months behind bars.
-
How much is a private island in Howe Sound worth? B.C. assessment appeal board weighs in
The corporate owner of a private island near Vancouver has successfully appealed the assessed value of the property.
Edmonton
-
'The system is collapsing': Alarm raised as 30 Alberta communities see health service reductions
As the Alberta government continues to acknowledge "real strain" in the province's hospitals, at least one rural doctor believes the situation is far worse than the UCP will admit.
-
Oilers superfan Ben Stelter dies
Ben Stelter has died. His father made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.
-
Southeast LRT delays caused by cracks on piers 'deeply disappointing': mayor
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will not open this summer as planned. The CEO of TransEd announced at Davies Station on Wednesday cracks had been found on three concrete piers that support the elevated tracks.