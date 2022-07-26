What does a 'strong mayor' system mean for Toronto?
What does a 'strong mayor' system mean for Toronto?
A so-called “strong mayor” system could be coming to Toronto soon, providing the mayor with executive power to pass legislation without the support of some council members.
Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the system could be coming to Toronto, Ottawa, and possibly other municipalities ahead of the municipal elections in October.
Ford suggested that the powers could help pass building proposals and legislation faster in an effort to create more homes to combat the city’s housing crisis.
“They're (mayors) accountable for everything. But they have the same single vote as a single councillor. And no matter if it's a good decision or a tough decision that they make, they have to be accountable and (“strong mayor” powers) just allows them the ability, not the power. I always say we have a tremendous amount of responsibility and ability to make the appropriate changes,” Ford told reporters.
READ MORE: Toronto council asks province for more autonomy as Ford mulls 'strong mayor' system
Toronto Mayor John Tory, who is seeking re-election, said he has and continues to support the use of the “strong mayor” system, and that it would help address the need for more affordable housing.
Toronto mayor John Tory, left, speaks alongside Ontario premier Doug Ford during a joint press conference inside Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, June 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
“I understand this is something that the province is exploring in order to get more homes built as quickly as possible. As mayor, I am absolutely determined to get more housing built – no matter what powers I have as mayor,” he said in a statement.
But what exactly are “strong mayor” powers and how do they work?
WHAT ARE 'STRONG MAYOR' POWERS?
Currently, Toronto and the rest of Ontario have a so-called “weak mayor” or “council-manager” system, which simply means a mayor is elected and only represents one vote in all of council.
Whereas the “strong mayor” system would grant unilateral authority to the mayor.
“In general, what's really different about the’ strong mayor’ system is that the strong mayor is elected with an agenda and is empowered to try and enact that agenda,” Karen Chapple, director of the School of Cities at the University of Toronto, told CP24.com.
“And so in a ‘strong mayor’ system the mayor really controls the budget typically. And that makes it possible then, that's how they get to enact their agenda because they have control over the budget.”
CAN COUNCIL OVERRIDE THE MAYOR?
If the ‘strong mayor’ system comes to Toronto, the mayor could risk being vetoed by city council.
Ford said a majority of council members would be able to override the mayor’s decision, but the specifics of the system still need to be ironed out.
“Two-thirds of the council can overrule the mayor but we'll get more into the in-depth once everything goes through there,” he said.
Municipal lawyer John Mascarin says it’s necessary for council to still have veto power to avoid an autocratic government.
“What you would see is the province saying, ‘look, we're gonna enhance the powers of the mayor but you're not going to have unilateral control over everything.’ That I think would be completely unwise and would take away the benefit or really it would be anti-democratic because you'd have these council members who would be there doing, what? Nothing. You'd be essentially getting an autocrat in power,” he said.
If council were to override the mayor’s decision, then Chapple says they would likely have to “start from scratch” and negotiate something new.
HOW WILL THE 'STRONG MAYOR' SYSTEM HELP BUILD MORE HOUSING?
As Toronto continues to tackle an affordable housing crisis with rising demand and inadequate supply, the “strong mayor” system could help to speed along the process of building more homes.
Chapple says the system could reduce the number of roadblocks in passing building proposals, as some councillors reject housing-related votes to appease their constituents.
“From the public good perspective and the city perspective, we need to pass these laws everywhere. But from certain councillor perspectives, it's ‘I don't want it in my backyard, I don't want it in my ward,’” she said.
“I think that's the hope is that you could overcome this a bit and be able to make decisions about housing that would be good for everybody and not subject to the whims of a few people that tend to be the affluent, more affluent people that have housing already and don’t have a problem,” she added.
Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says any upcoming changes to the mayoral structure will help to address the city’s housing issues.
“We know that today in Ontario, too many families are frozen out of the housing market. That’s why we have a plan to build 1.5 million homes over the next 10 years and continue to explore ways to help municipalities get more homes built faster,” Chris Poulos, the ministry’s director of issues management, said in a statement.
DO OTHER NORTH AMERICAN CITIES USE THE 'STRONG MAYOR' SYSTEM?
New York and San Francisco are some examples of big North American cities that are currently using the “strong mayor” system.
The system typically gives executive power to the mayor, who then has control over department head appointments, oversees budgets, and sometimes is granted veto power.
Chapple says there are more “council-manager” systems in place in the United States than the “strong mayor” system, but she says that appears to be changing.
“Recently, there's been a trend that cities are more likely to try to move into a ‘strong mayor’ system than they are to try and move into a strong council, city manager system. And there seems to be a pattern where the big cities are going with the strong mayors, and the ‘council-manager’ system is holding really strong with the smaller cities,” she said.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF A 'STRONG MAYOR' SYSTEM?
Chapple says she supports the system because it makes the mayor accountable and provides a layer of transparency to the public on how councillors are voting on certain issues.
“...Is this something that the council did? Is this something that the mayor did? There's kind of a black box around governance in Toronto right now. I mean, you could go back to the votes and figure out who actually made the decision but in terms of what the public knows, it's unclear who's making the calls,” she said.
Chapple added a “strong mayor” system could also give Toronto a new status of worldwide recognition.
“Strong mayors sort of get a celebrity (status) around them, like (former New York City Mayor Michael) Bloomberg or like Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles or Gavin Newsom in San Francisco who was a strong mayor,” she said.
“He (Newsom) was able to advocate for same-sex marriage. It was really his work that got same-sex marriage ratified by the Supreme Court because he said ‘we're San Francisco, we’re going to do it.’ And so it creates a platform to really push for meaningful social change,” she added.
WHAT ARE THE ARGUMENTS AGAINST A 'STRONG MAYOR' SYSTEM?
Some city councillors argue that the powers could be detrimental if given to the wrong person.
“The debate is not about Tory, not about left or right, not about efficiency, but about the possibility of power in the wrong hands without any recourse. It also strips Toronto communities of their representation in key debates,” Ward 11 Councillor Mike Layton tweeted last week.
Mascarin says there would need to be “checks and balances” in place to ensure Toronto’s government remains a democracy.
“The mayor can maybe control the agenda and can control the budget but doesn't have unilateral rights over everything, and may be able to veto certain things but not everything.”
With files from the Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada at the time.
'Move forward together': Pope holds giant public mass in Edmonton football stadium
Pope Francis spoke about the importance of grandparents and the elderly as thousands gathered for a public mass at Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday, a day after the pontiff apologized for abuses committed at Catholic-run residential schools.
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
A jury has found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault.
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Langley shooting: Woman describes encounter with suspected gunman
A Langley, B.C., woman says she’s amazed she’s still alive after a close encounter with the man who she believes was responsible for Monday's shooting spree.
Canadian doctors urge vaccination after first U.S. case of polio in a decade
Canadian infection experts are taking note after U.S. officials reported last week that an unvaccinated American was diagnosed with the country's first case of polio in nearly a decade.
Canadian Blood Services faces backlash after lifting mask mandates at donor centres
Canadian Blood Services has announced that it is no longer requiring masks at its donor centres, a move that has sparked backlash from health experts and some long-time donors.
Montreal
-
COVID-19: Calls for caution at large-scale events in Quebec City for Pope's visit
Public health authorities in Quebec City are urging caution for when the papal visit shifts to the provincial capital on Wednesday, given a high COVID-19 transmission rate in the region.
-
Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second highest mountain
A Quebec mountaineer has died while attempting to climb K2, the world's second highest mountain.
-
Government opens passport pick-up services in Montreal's West Island to reduce delays
Montrealers can now collect their passports at the Pointe-Claire Service Canada centre in the West Island, following weeks of extreme delays at offices across Quebec.
London
-
Mother and child involved in kidnapping-related incident: Police
London police are looking for a city man after an alleged kidnapping in April.
-
Collision involving vehicle and ATV claims two lives: Lambton County OPP
Two ATV riders have died following a collision with another vehicle in Lambton County last Saturday.
-
Glider collision leaves one person dead
Police say one person has died after an aircraft collision in Grey County.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener bistro on the brink of closure
A Kitchener restaurant that merely survived the pandemic is once again on the brink of shutting down.
-
What a major housing market correction could mean for Waterloo region
A new report from Canada’s largest bank suggests the current housing market correction could turn out to be one of the largest in Canadian history, and markets in Ontario could see some of the biggest impacts.
-
Cyclist killed in collision near Mount Forest
Police said a cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision involving a moto vehicle.
Northern Ontario
-
Espanola woman charged in fatal Hwy. 17 crash
An 18-year-old woman from Espanola has been charged in a fatal crash last month that killed a 66-year-old Nairn Centre man, police say.
-
Algoma Public Health warns of new wave of COVID-19 cases
Officials at Algoma Public Health said Tuesday that there is an alarming trend in COVID-19 cases across Algoma over the past two weeks.
-
North Bay man celebrating big scratch ticket win
Jamie Bovey of North Bay has won the top prize playing the Instant Crossword game, Ontario Lottery and Gaming says.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
-
Full LRT service to be offline for remainder of work week
Officials with Rideau Transit Maintenance are aiming to have full service on the LRT restored by Friday, after storm damage knocked out service for a majority of the line late Sunday night and through the day Monday.
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Windsor
-
'We are moving forward': Last ditch effort to save Adie Knox pool unsuccessful
Residents tried again Monday to preserve the pool inside the west end recreation complex.
-
Swimming not recommended at two Windsor-Essex beaches
With the long weekend ahead some may consider hitting the beach, but there are two local beaches the health unit does not recommend taking a dip.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital officials watching epidural supply shortage
Officials at Windsor Regional Hospital say they are watching and assessing a global shortage of epidural supplies.
Barrie
-
Crash on Highway 400 seriously injures driver
A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.
-
Barrie police cruisers unveiled with new unique design
Barrie police unveiled a unique design for their cruisers with visibility in mind.
-
Pilot killed in glider crash in Grey County field
One person died when a small glider crashed into a farmer's field in Grey County.
Atlantic
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings to resume Wednesday following fire
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will resume Wednesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.
-
Finding alternate care for seniors could be first step to alleviate strain on N.B. hospitals: advocate
A seniors care advocate says finding long-term care solutions for seniors could take the stress off N.B. hospitals.
Calgary
-
Stranger attempted to lure child into white van in Walden: police
Calgary police are investigating an attempted child luring incident reported in the community of Walden on Monday.
-
Calgary Coun. Carra apologizes for failing to disclose Inglewood property, tweet
Gian-Carlo Carra apologized on Tuesday for failing to properly disclose his financial interest in a property in Inglewood and also said he "stepped over the line" with a post on Twitter.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
Winnipeg
-
Taxi driver cleared in June sexual assault investigation, police still investigating
A cab driver with Unicity Taxi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a sexual assault complaint was filed in June.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect after child assaulted while walking service dog
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help after a girl was involved in an unprovoked attack while she was walking her service dog Sunday evening.
-
Hiker rescued after falling sick, sending SOS on Mantario Trail
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP rescued a hiker on the Mantario Trail on Tuesday morning after she fell ill and sent an SOS.
Vancouver
-
Chilliwack mother remembered by family as 'loving, generous' knew shooting suspect: police
The family of one of two women killed in Chilliwack, B.C., last week says they'll never allow a murderer to put out her bright light or destroy the lives of her little boys.
-
Langley shooting suspect described as 'strange' in days leading up to rampage
The lone suspected gunman in a Langley, B.C. shooting spree is described as someone who was reclusive and began acting oddly just days before the deadly rampage.
-
Revelstoke Mountain Resort sued for negligence over bike crash
An Alberta man who was injured in a 2020 bike accident is suing the B.C. resort where it occurred as well as the manufacturer of the bike he was riding for negligence.
Edmonton
-
Live updates: Pope Francis greets crowd, blesses babies at Commonwealth Stadium
Pope Francis waved at thousands of people and blessed babies on the Popemobile ahead of the open mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.
-
Everyone entitled to 'heal in their own way': Métis national council president on split reaction to papal apology
Métis reaction to Pope Francis' apology to Indigenous People in Canada on Monday was mixed, with some accepting the pontiff's words as genuine, others wanting more, and many demanding their trauma be recognized more fully.
-
'Move forward together': Pope holds giant public mass in Edmonton football stadium
Pope Francis spoke about the importance of grandparents and the elderly as thousands gathered for a public mass at Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday, a day after the pontiff apologized for abuses committed at Catholic-run residential schools.