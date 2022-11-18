Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party

Days after “strongly” recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.

In a number of posts to social media, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, appeared to be in attendance at Toronto Life’s “50 most influential 2022” list party, where he ranked 12th for “Keeping COVID under control.”

In at least two videos posted to the publication’s Instagram account, Moore could be seen without a mask on.

On Monday, Moore warned of the “three major viral threats” – COVID-19, influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus – currently overwhelming Ontario’s health-care system.

“All three are actively circulating across Ontario in all of our communities and across the western hemisphere contributing to the pressures on our pediatric health-care system. As the risk to Ontarians increases, we must use all of the layers of protection that we have,” Moore said at the time.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, is seen in these images. (Instagram/Torontolife)

It should be noted that the province has not introduced a mask mandate.

The Ontario Ministry of Health has not responded to CTV News Toronto’s several requests for comment on the subject at time of writing.

Moreover, in a letter sent to parents and guardians of students dated Nov. 17, the same date as the party, Moore repeated his “strong” recommendation that “all Ontarians” and “not just those at high risk” should mask up indoors.

Dr. Michael Warner, an intensive care physician at Toronto's Michael Garron Hospital, called out the province’s top doctor in a tweet published after the images surfaced saying, “the CMOH (chief medical officer of health) doesn't follow his own advice on masking.”

“How is this supposed to make the parents of sick children and burnt out health-care workers feel as the number of PICU patients continues to exceed PICU capacity,” the tweet continued.

The CMOH doesn't follow his own advice on masking.



How is this supposed to make the parents of sick children and burnt out healthcare workers feel as the number of PICU patients continues to exceed PICU capacity? — Michael Warner (@drmwarner) November 18, 2022

Moore is not the only one who appears to be ignoring his own advice.

Mayor John Tory was also seen in attendance at the same event without a mask.

Just days earlier, Tory had said that he continues to follow the CMOH’s recommendations, as well as the city’s own top doctor, who has since echoed Moore’s remarks.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was criticized Tuesday for not wearing a mask in the legislature.