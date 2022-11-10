Ontario pediatric ICUs operating above capacity, provincial data shows

New data shows Ontario's pediatric intensive care units are operating over capacity, with the number of children receiving care exceeding the number of available beds across the province.

Critical Care Services Ontario's daily census shows there are currently 122 children in pediatric ICUs, up from 111 the day before.

Ontario has a total of 112 intensive care beds for children.

Pediatric hospitals have been inundated with sick patients for weeks.

Last week, Ontario Health directed general hospitals to accept children 14 and older who need critical care in an effort to ease the burden on pediatric facilities.

Children's hospitals have said the majority of kids in intensive care are five years old and younger.

