Ontario's integrity commissioner pauses probe into complaint over Ford stag party
Ontario’s integrity commissioner is hitting pause on a request from the NDP to investigate whether Premier Doug Ford acted improperly in relation to his daughter’s stag and doe party.
The decision was written in an interim report released Thursday.
In the report, Integrity Commissioner David Wake says despite the “flaws” in NDP Leader Marit Stiles request for an investigation, he is “not prepared to dismiss it at this point.”
Wake notes there is some overlap in another request related to whether the Ford government may have used their influence to further the interests of developers when deciding to carve up the Greenbelt.
The commissioner says staff are reviewing “extensive material,” and have done “independent research on the matter.”
“We are preparing summonses for numerous witnesses to be interviewed,” he wrote in the report.
“In the end I will prepare and deliver a public report on our inquiry as I am required to do.”
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
