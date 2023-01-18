Ontario integrity commissioner and auditor general to investigate Greenbelt development

Both the Ontario integrity commissioner and the auditor general will be opening an investigation into the Doug Ford government’s plans to develop the Greenbelt.

Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk told CTV New Toronto that her office will be starting a value-for-money audit, as well as an investigation into the environmental impacts.

“We'll be starting it immediately and hoping to finish it in 2023,” she said.

Earlier on Monday, the Ontario Integrity Commissioner confirmed it would open an investigation into whether the province’s housing minister tipped off developers ahead of revealing their plans to open up the Greenbelt.

This is a breaking news update. Previous story follows.

The integrity commissioner released their report late Wednesday morning.

Two politicians have requested the integrity commissioner investigate whether Minister Steve Clark breached Section 2 or Section 3 of the Members Integrity Act.

The request made by incoming NDP Leader Marit Stiles was found to have “reasonable and probable grounds” for an investigation, Commissioner David Wake wrote.

In his decision, Wake said that unlike the other request—which was made by Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner—the affidavit provided by Stiles was extended and included both media reports and “direct evidence.”

Stiles submitted the request on Dec. 8 after multiple media outlets reported that large developers had purchased Greenbelt land since the Progressive Conservative government was first elected in 2018. One of those investments were made as late as September 2022.

Some of that land is part of the 7,400 acres the government has decided to remove from the Greenbelt in order to build more homes.

In the request, Stiles agues that Clark contravened the Members Integrity Act when it came to the decision to allow development in the Greenbelt and Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve.

The two sections of the act in question cover conflict of interest and use of insider information.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.