WATCH: Suspects armed with hammers hit Markham jewelry store

Six suspects are in custody in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in a Markham mall that was captured on video.

York Regional Police (YRP) received multiple reports of a jewelry store robbery at CF Markville in the area of Highway 7 and McCowan Road just after 12 p.m.

“The suspects were observed to be smashing glass cases with hammers in an attempt to steal items,” YRP spokesperson Const. Kevin Nebrija said.

In a video obtained by CTV News Toronto, at least 10 people are seen smashing the store’s window panes and door violently and grabbing an unknown quantity of items.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Nebrija said the suspects fled the mall in a Honda Civic. A short time later they collided into the back of a vehicle at the intersection, he said.

Robbery suspects involved in collision while fleeing

Responding officers saw multiple suspects running away from the intersection and chased after them, according to Nebrija.

Four people were taken into custody “fairly quickly,” while two others were later located in the washroom of a nearby food establishment.

“We are still working to determine the exact number of outstanding suspects. The investigation is early,” Nebrija said.

“We don’t have that information right now in terms of their ages. Again, our investigators are still processing the scene, as well as the suspects.”

Meanwhile, occupants of the other vehicle involved in the collision were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is not immediately known what and how much was stolen from the store. There is also no word on what charges, if any, will be laid.

No link to Richmond Hill robbery

Wednesday’s incident is the second smash-and-grab robbery incident in York Region this week. In Richmond Hill, five suspects are wanted in another violent jewelry store robbery on Monday that was also caught on camera.

Nebrija said investigators do not have evidence at this time to link the two.

“We do understand the concern about the motive and both the means by which these robberies are being committed, how they are similar, but there’s no information right now to suggest that they are connected,” he said.

Nebrija noted that the incidents are believed to be targeted and urged the public to not get involved if they witness similar happenings.

“We can understand the level of fear that this can cause. The sound of hammers smashing glass cases is not something normal, not something that anyone would expect to witness or hear when shopping. And so, we do understand that sort of heightened level of concern for their safety,” he said.