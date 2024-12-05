TORONTO
Toronto

Shooting in Brampton leaves 1 dead, 1 other person injured

One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton overnight. (Courtney Heels/ CP24) One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton overnight. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)
Share

One man is dead another suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton late Wednesday night.

It happened near Goreway Drive and Mayfield Road at around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that despite life-saving efforts, one victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.  

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News