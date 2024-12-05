Shooting in Brampton leaves 1 dead, 1 other person injured

One man is dead another suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton late Wednesday night.

It happened near Goreway Drive and Mayfield Road at around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that despite life-saving efforts, one victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.