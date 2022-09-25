Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens Monday

New animation shows exactly how Ontario's diverging diamond interchange works. (Supplied) New animation shows exactly how Ontario's diverging diamond interchange works. (Supplied)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton