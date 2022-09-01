New animation shows exactly how Ontario's diverging diamond interchange works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this fall.
The new interchange is located at Glendale Avenue and the Queen Elizabeth Highway (QEW) in Niagara.
According to the Ministry of Transportation, the interchange is being installed to reduce gridlock and improve traffic flow for motorists getting on and off the QEW at Glendale Avenue.
It accomplishes this by reconfiguring traffic lanes to allow for direct access to all four directional highway ramps.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The diverging diamond interchange eliminates the need for motorists to make any left-hand turns when entering or exiting the highway by using a series of interconnected crossover lanes controlled by traffic lights and highway signage.
"A diverging diamond interchange provides easier access and flow for traffic, cyclists, and pedestrians,” the ministry said in a statement to CTV News Toronto. "This interchange design will reduce the number of vehicle conflict points and allow unrestricted access to the QEW."
While diverging diamond interchanges will be new to drivers in Ontario, they have been used in other places, like the U.S., for years. There are currently two diverging diamond interchanges in Canada, one in Calgary and the other in Regina.
The Ontario government held an in-person public education session to learn "how to navigate" the new interchange.
At that time, an animated drive-through video was released showing how Ontario's interchange works.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario gives Toronto, Ottawa 'strong mayor' powers
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
Queen Elizabeth II's health: Reaction from politicians and officials
After doctors expressed concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, and as family members rushed to be by her side, politicians and others took to social media to express their feelings.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
WATCH LIVE | Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Mental health resources needed for First Nations communities grieving from 'collective trauma' following Sask. attacks: expert
A mental health expert says trauma counselling resources are needed in First Nations communities to cope with the aftermath of the stabbing attacks that began on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Comments linking immigration to violence continue to haunt Legault
Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is being accused of revealing his true feelings about newcomers by linking immigration to violence and extremism.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade
Compared to her political adversaries, Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade stands out: she is a woman and a person of colour.
-
Quebec Solidaire is the preferred choice among youth, but will they vote?
Young people, it appears, are listening when Québec Solidaire speaks. While poll after poll puts François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec far ahead of the pack in the race to the Oct. 3 provincial election, the top pick for voters between the age of 18 and 34 is Québec Solidaire.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
Doug Ford speaks out about Queen Elizabeth II as doctors are concerned for her health
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II amid reports the monarch is under medical supervision and that doctors are concerned for her health.
-
Cancer victim's 'kind deed' campaign carries on
Heidi Schlumpf could have asked for anything for her birthday last year — she had just been diagnosed with Triple Negative metastasis breast cancer, with a dire prognosis.
Kitchener
-
Local real estate market cooling as interest rates rise, according to industry professionals
Interest rate hikes have been another hurdle for many people still trying to buy homes.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
Police recover $50,000 worth of stolen 1/4 lb beef patties
A stolen tractor-trailer and the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that were inside have been accounted for, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
Sault victim was shot multiple times in early morning attack on Albert Street
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the victim of a shooting Sept. 5 was attacked early in the morning.
-
Ont. seniors charged in $5M pot bust
Two Caledon men in their late 60s are facing charges after the OPP say they dismantled an illegal cannabis butane oil production.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
Here are the all the times Queen Elizabeth II has visited Ottawa
Twelve of Queen Elizabeth II's 22 visits to Canada since her accession to the throne have included stops in Ottawa.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Windsor
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
Windsor man sentenced to 90 days in jail for animal abuse
Tyler Vassell, 31, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail to be served every weekend.
-
Police close Wyandotte Street East for 'investigation'
Windsor Police have a section of Wyandotte Street closed between Rossini and Elrose.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. police release new detail in deadly crash investigation
Police in Barrie, Ont., have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into a car crash that cut six young lives short nearly two weeks ago, but on Thursday, investigators confirmed the approximate time of the collision.
-
Victim identified in Bradford homicide
Police have released the identity of a Good Samaritan who was fatally injured after coming to the aid of a woman in distress in Bradford over the weekend.
-
Ont. seniors charged in $5M pot bust
Two Caledon men in their late 60s are facing charges after the OPP say they dismantled an illegal cannabis butane oil production.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
Officer's testimony at N.S. shooting inquiry indicates lessons for RCMP: experts
While news organizations weren't able to broadcast Const. Greg Wiley's testimony, his testimony has created a range of reactions.
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
-
'Our prayers are with her': Kenney concerned for Queen Elizabeth II amid health concerns
Buckingham Palace said Thursday that the Queen's doctors had raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
COVID-19 cases down in Manitoba, severe outcomes still rising: latest data
The number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba reported recently has decreased, but severe outcomes have increased according to the latest data from the province.
-
Two arrested in connection with drug trafficking activities in Exchange District
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people in connection with drug trafficking activities in the city’s Exchange District.
Vancouver
-
'Changed my outlook on life': UK prime minister shares her connection to B.C.
The United Kingdom's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has a connection to British Columbia, where she spent part of her childhood.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.
-
Man tried to force victim into trunk of a car in attempted abduction: Chilliwack RCMP
Two people were arrested last weekend after an attempted abduction in Chilliwack, local Mounties say.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Officials to detail latest developments in Jasper National Park fire at 11 a.m.
Wind made direct fire suppression too dangerous for firefighters on the ground and in the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday.
-
NEW
NEW | Motorcyclist, black bear killed in crash west of Edmonton
One person is dead after a motorcycle hit a bear near Grande Cache, Alta.