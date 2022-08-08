Ontario’s budget to be re-tabled: This is what Doug Ford promised
The Progressive Conservatives are set to re-table their 2022 budget today, nearly three months after it was presented to Ontarians.
The 268-page document was first tabled in late April, but before any debate or discussion could take place, the legislature was adjourned so that MPPs could campaign for the June election.
The budget then became Premier Doug Ford’s re-election platform. The plan pledges billions of dollars to build and revitalize infrastructure, as well as a number of affordability-themed promises, including a new personal income tax credit for seniors.
Lieutenant Governer Elizabeth Dowdeswell will make the Throne Speech at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and then the budget will be presented yet again to the legislature. The document is likely going to be similar if not exactly the same as the one presented in April.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Officials have made it clear that the slight tweaks to the budget—including a five per cent increase in funding for the Ontario Disability Support Program promised on the campaign trail—won’t make a significant difference in the province’s overall spending plan.
Here are some of Ford’s largest promises as outlined in the PC’s nearly $200-billion budget:
A FOCUS ON TRANSIT
Throughout his campaign, Ford made it clear that he has a plan to say “yes” to building and revitalizing the province following the pandemic.
The 2022 budget outlined just over $25.1 billion over 10 years for expanding and creating highways, roads and bridges across Ontario. This includes the Bradford Bypass and the controversial Highway 413, which has yet to be given a precise price tag.
The government has also earmarked $61.6 billion over 10 years for transit projects, which include the Ontario Line in Toronto—a rapid transit system that will connect the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place—as well as a number of GO Rail extensions.
The PCs have also said they would eliminate double fares when transferring to GO Transit, a pledge that will likely impact most local systems, with the exception of Toronto.
HEALTHCARE DOLLARS EARMARKED FOR INFRASTRUCTURE
The PCs have put more than $40 billion aside over the next 10 years for hospital infrastructure, something they say is $10- billion more than what was committed in 2021.
No changes will be made to coverage for medications under OHIP.
Ontario’s opposition parties have called for a new budget to be drawn up that better addresses other health-care challenges, including staff shortages. While health-care experts have criticized the government for not taking further action as emergency rooms closed and patients were redirected, the province’s new health minister said Monday that things are not as dire as they seem.
"It disturbs me, as I'm sure it does many, when they find that their hospital has to close for four hours, a shift, a period of time,” Sylvia Jones said in a scrum at Queen’s Park. “But to suggest that it is in crisis, is completely inappropriate."
Unions have long called for the repeal of Bill 124, which caps salary increases for public sector employees such as nurses, so that staff can be paid what they deserve.
When asked about Bill 124, government officials have pivoted to touting a $5,000 retention bonus they offered staff back in March.
The 2022 budget also includes an investment in recruiting and retaining health-care providers.
NEW TAX CREDIT FOR SENIORS
A surprise addition to the April budget was a personal income tax credit meant to offset the costs of some home care medical expenses for individuals over the age of 70.
The credit will offer seniors a refund up to 25 per cent of eligible expenses up to $6,000 for a maximum credit of $1,500.
The credit will be available for seniors earning less than $65,000 a year and is expected to cost about $110 million in 2022.
INCOME TAX CUT FOR LOWER-INCOME WORKERS
The government also promised to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year.
The Low-Income Individuals and Families tax credit was originally available for individuals earning less than $38,000 a year.
The province said that about 1.1 million taxpayers will benefit from an additional $300 a year on average as a result of expanding the program.
LIFT was first introduced in 2018 by the Ford government as a way to counter the cancellation of a $15 minimum wage, a decision that was made once the Progressive Conservatives took office.
The program expansion will cost taxpayers $400 million a year.
SAVINGS FOR DRIVERS
Licence plate renewal fees have been scrapped—a move that will save drivers about $60 to 120 per year. This will cost the government about $1.8 billion. The gas tax has also been cut by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax has been slashed by 5.3 cents per litre.
Relief at the pumps may be short lived however, as the government only plans to keep these measures in place until Dec. 31.
OTHER PROMISES INCLUDE:
• A 50-cent increase in the minimum wage
• An additional $3.5 million for emergency preparedness measures
• About $96 million over three years to equip and train Ontario police services to respond to future protests and blockades at land borders
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crash
Anne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
The extraordinary political storm unleashed by the FBI search of Trump's Florida resort
The FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida resort is an extraordinary, historic development given that it targeted a former President of the United States and set off a political uproar he could use to stoke his likely 2024 White House bid.
Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans, report says
After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded, according to a report by NewsGuard.
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
4 Muslim men were killed in Albuquerque. Here's what we know about them
After ambush-style shootings of three Muslim men and the recent killing of a fourth in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Muslim community in the city is on edge and fearful.
Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas
In a growing challenge to Russia's grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets.
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the U.S. former president.
Montreal
-
Police open homicide investigation after man's body found in Montreal recycling bin
Montreal police say the discovery of a man's body in a recycling bin in the city's east end Monday morning is now considered a homicide.
-
Montreal mayor requests independent investigation into cancellation of Pride parade
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has requested an independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade Sunday after meeting with festival organizers Monday evening.
-
Coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal shooting deaths
Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the shooting deaths of three people, as well as that of the alleged gunman, following a killing spree last week in the Montreal area.
London
-
Suspect sought after Elgin County home invasion Monday
OPP in Elgin County are searching for a suspect following a home invasion robbery Monday evening.
-
Ontario’s budget to be re-tabled: This is what Doug Ford promised
The Progressive Conservatives are set to re-table their 2022 budget today, nearly three months after it was presented to Ontarians.
-
London business owner in a coma, intensive care after falling off bicycle
Ali Azizi, owner of Smiley's Pizzeria, is in a coma after falling off his bike this past weekend in the city’s north end.
Kitchener
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in one
A local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshop
Hockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Some new student housing in Waterloo might not be ready in time for start of school year
Student housing is hard to come by in Waterloo and new spots are constantly being built to address the need, but it appears some new housing might not be ready in time for the start of the school year.
Northern Ontario
-
Shortage of student housing in Timmins prompts Northern College to ask for help
As colleges and universities prepare to welcome students in September, the pressure is on when it comes to the housing supply.
-
New film studio coming to the Sault
A Toronto area developer and film producer has some big plans for a historic building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Laurentian University staff union to take LU administrators to court
One of Laurentian University's biggest unions is considering taking some members of the university's administration to court.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Many public servants in Ottawa opposed to return to office plans
For more than two years, federal public servants have been doing their jobs from home. Now, amid pressure to return to the office, they’re asking why that needs to change.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Capital Pride 'well on track' for August festival, but still seeking volunteers
After two summers of pandemic restrictions, Capital Pride is preparing for a major return to Ottawa streets in few weeks, and volunteers are still needed. However, executive director Toby Whitfield says organizers are prepared for the 2022 festival.
-
Lack of compensation for cancelled flights adding to travellers' frustration
The travel chaos at airports is more than just flight delays and cancellations. Now passengers are getting rejected by Air Canada for compensation.
Windsor
-
OPP locate missing Lakeshore, Ont. woman
OPP have located a missing Lakeshore woman who was last seen late Monday morning.
-
Heat warning lifted, mostly sunshine for rest of week
The region is no longer under a heat warning but there's still lots of sunshine and warmth in the forecast.
-
Ontario’s budget to be re-tabled: This is what Doug Ford promised
The Progressive Conservatives are set to re-table their 2022 budget today, nearly three months after it was presented to Ontarians.
Barrie
-
Tornado warning ended for parts of Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes
Environment Canada has ended its tornado warning for the area between Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and parts of Kawartha Lakes.
-
Woman suffers life-altering injuries in crash with tractor-trailer in Clearview Township
Police in Clearview Township say a woman has suffered life-altering injuries following a collision between a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle.
-
Ticket holders wait for answers as company behind Ever After Music Festival in active bankruptcy
Some ticket holders say they have already cut their losses after the Ever After Music Festival was cancelled less than a week before it was slated to start.
Atlantic
-
N.B. family doctor waitlist now at 74,000
"Our health-care system is a system, meaning the problems in different areas impact others," said Dr. Katharine Smart in an interview last week.
-
Community cut off by Newfoundland forest fires running out of food, says deputy mayor
The deputy mayor of a southern Newfoundland town says his community is running out of food as it remains cut off from the rest of the island due to the worst forest fires the province has seen in more than 60 years.
-
Homeless rates spiking in eastern Nova Scotia: study
The number of people who are homeless in eastern Nova Scotia is rising at an alarming rate, according to a recent study.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murdering roommate after dispute: police
Calgary police have laid charges in a brutal assault last month that resulted in a man's death, saying the victim and the accused were roommates.
-
Health officials order Banff landlord to clean up rental home with dozens of tenants
Health officials have ordered a Banff landlord to clean up dangerous living conditions found at her rental home, where beds for 42 people were found.
-
Alberta defence lawyers take job action to protest legal aid underfunding
Defence lawyers in Alberta will not be taking on certain legal aid cases over the next two weeks to push the government to correct what they call “perpetual underfunding” of the system.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director says
Provincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.
-
Mother convicted of killing Phoenix Sinclair granted escorted outings from prison
A Manitoba woman who abused and killed her daughter in one of the province's most notorious crimes has been granted escorted temporary absences from prison.
-
E. coli counts at West Grand Beach prompt advisory signs
The provincial government has posted advisory signs at West Grand Beach due to E. coli counts briefly going above safe levels last week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctor asks for $125 monthly retainer fee, re-igniting health-care debate
A family physician in Victoria is asking patients for a monthly fee of $125 to access enhanced services such as longer appointments and home visits – re-igniting debate about British Columbians' access to health-care.
-
Canadian Blood Services' donor base at 10-year low, prompting urgent call for donations
Canadian Blood Services is facing a dire situation, with its donor base and blood supply reaching the lowest level they’ve been in nearly a decade.
-
'I will not be intimidated': B.C. MLA facing recall petition from anti-mandate crowd
An NDP MLA from B.C.'s Southern Interior is facing a recall petition spearheaded by constituents who are frustrated by the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after police shooting northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a police shooting northeast of Edmonton on Monday.
-
Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test
Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place.
-
'Very concerning': Camrose casino wants to move to southeast Edmonton
Residents in southeast Edmonton are concerned after finding out that a casino could soon be relocating to their neighbourhood.