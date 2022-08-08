State of Ontario's health-care system not unprecedented, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says six emergency departments had to close in the province over the weekend, but she argues that the situation isn't unprecedented.
Sylvia Jones made the comments as the legislature resumed Monday and says the government is working to ensure residents have a sufficiently staffed local hospital available.
Two Ottawa-area hospitals and one in Grey County were among those that closed their emergency departments for periods of time over the weekend.
The hospitals redirected patients to nearby emergency departments during the temporary closures.
Hospitals have said severe staff shortages, along with COVID-19 infections and burnout among health-care workers are to blame for the temporary closures.
Last week, an executive with Ontario Health, which oversees the province's health system, called the current situation in hospitals unprecedented.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.
