Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance in time for the next provincial election in 2026.
The deficit for the fiscal year that ended last month is down from an estimated $21.5 billion in the 2021 Fall Economic Statement and $33.1 billion in 2021 budget to $13.5 billion.
The 2022 budget says the deficit will fall to $10.8 billion in 2023-24, $6.1 billion in 2024-25, $5 billion in 2025-26 and only $700 million in 2026-2027 once a $1.5 billion reserve is removed.
Premier Doug Ford’s election-year budget includes a pledge for tax relief for low-income workers, a cut to the gas tax, and reveals what his much-touted end to vehicle licence plate sticker fees will cost.
The Ford government is betting big on infrastructure, with $10 billion in additional money for hospital construction and redevelopment over the next 10 years.
The funds will build new hospitals in Brampton and Mississauga, and redevelop other hospitals in Etobicoke and Scarborough, along with a raft of other projects across the province.
There’s also nearly $4 billion more for highway construction in the province over the next decade, though provincial bureaucrats would not say how much of that will be committed to the new Highway 413 or the Bradford Bypass, projects expected to cost billions on their own and have not yet been put out to tender.
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy defended the size of the nearly $200 billion spending plan, which sees the province stay in deficit until the next election or later, saying it addresses affordability issues brought on by once-in-a-generation high levels of inflation.
“What you’ve seen is us bringing costs down on many fronts – lower income tax for those making $50,000 or less is part of our plan – we’ve given the license plate stickers – and the previous liberal government, they just increased fees every year – with the license plate stickers, that’s like an immediate tax cut.”
Addressing the budget hawks, he said the new plan still eliminates the deficit two years earlier than was projected in his last budget.
“Our debt to GDP (ratio) is down eight per cent and our commitment to balance the budget is going to happen two years faster than we said last year,” he said.
But asked four separate times whether he would actually pass the budget presented Thursday if the PCs win the June 2 election, Bethlenfalvy was less clear.
“What I will commit to the people of Ontario that this is our plan. This is the budget that we're tabling and we'll get the people of Ontario to vote on that budget. And I have full confidence in the people of Ontario that they will pass this budget.”
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said she felt there was no guarantee that the PCs would pass the budget in its current form should they win the election.
“I am absolutely concenrned about a bait and switch. There must be a hidden budget somewhere – because the finance minister refused to commit to the document he put in front of you today, he was very uncomfortable.”
She said the budget was full of “gimmicks” and failed to recognize the seriousness of housing unaffordability and rising inflation.
NEW MEASURES FOR SENIORS
Entirely new is a tax credit aimed at frail seniors who still live at home and receive home care from a nurse or attendant.
The new Seniors Care at Home Tax Credit will offer tax filers age 70 or up a credit of 25 per cent of medical costs up to $6,000, for a maximum credit of $1,500. Seniors earning $65,000 a year or more are not eligible.
It’s expected to cost $110 million in 2022 and help up to 200,000 seniors.
LICENCE PLATE REFUNDS
Ford’s largest promise, by cost, is the government’s ongoing effort to end vehicle licence sticker renewal fees and send rebates of $60-120 per year per vehicle to all Ontario car owners.
But the budget document says the rebate will cost taxpayers $1.8 billion, $800 million more than was suggested by government sources when the pledge was first made public.
INCOME TAX FOR LOW-INCOME EARNERS
The budget also details plans to expand eligibility of the Ford government’s Low-Income Individuals and Families Tax Credit (LIFT).
The new LIFT credit will include tax filers earning up to $50,000 individually or up to $82,500 for a household, and provide up to $875 in tax relief.
The expanded threshold means 700,000 additional Ontario tax filers will qualify for the credit.
It will cost taxpayers $400 million each year.
NDP finance critic Catherine Fife said the credit amounts to just a few “dollars” per tax filer each year.
“There hasn't been a huge takeup. It's not easily navigated and this is small, we’re talking about actually is really just dollars in people’s pockets, one or two dollars. There's no substantive recognition, that people are hurting.”
PRICES AT THE PUMPS
Also coming in July is an 11 cent per litre cut to provincial taxes on gasoline, expiring at the end of 2022.
The 2022 budget projects this tax cut will cost the province $645 million in lost revenue this year.
Other document details include an additional $3.5 million for emergency preparedness measures, and $96 million over three years to equip and train Ontario police services to respond to future protests and blockades at land border crossings.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Generally, the deficit is shrinking not due to cost cutting, but rising revenues.
Bureaucrats said the 2022 budget contains nearly $20 billion more in revenue compared to last year, owing largely to the full reopening of all sectors of the economy after closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many sectors outside health care are running below projected expense targets.
Education is $1.3 billion under budget in 2021-22, largely due to lower than expected enrolment. Social services and children ran $632 million under budget due to lower need for the Ontario Child Benefit and fewer social assistance applications than expected.
The impact of rising interest rates has begun – with borrowing costs increasing $21 million over last year – a rounding error in a nearly $200 billion budget, but significant nonetheless.
Interest rate hikes cost the province $7 million per basis point, per year, meaning a .50 per cent hike costs the province $350 million in added interest costs.
Under a faster than projected growth scenario, the province could be in the black by 2024-25, with a $2.4 billion surplus.
Net debt is set to rise to $395 billion this year, up from $324 billion five years ago.
Ontario is still budgeting $1.1 billion for COVID-19 testing in 2022-23.
This is equivalent to approximately 64,000 PCR tests per day using existing cost figures of roughly $47 per test, a rate of testing the province has not hit in more than three months and would struggle to achieve under current eligibility rules.
Real estate continues to contribute strongly to government coffers, with land transfer tax revenue up $212 million to nearly $5.7 billion in 2022.
Also, the tightening of the Non-Resident Speculation Tax, which now covers all of Ontario and includes groups such as foreign students and foreign workers that previously had an exemption, will earn the government $175 million this year and $235 million by 2024-2025.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids under 6 in Canada
Moderna says it's working on a submission to Health Canada for the approval a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of six.
BREAKING | Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in his pre-election budget.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Russia pounded a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, including Kyiv, bombarding the city during a visit by the head of the United Nations in the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow's forces retreated weeks ago.
Montreal
-
Quebec mask mandate likely to end May 14 and authorities 'do not wish' to bring it back
"We strongly suggested, as a recommendation, that the people could evaluate their own risk and see if they wish to take some personal measure" to protect themselves, said Dr. Luc Boileau, even if there's a new wave in the fall.
-
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
-
Quebec Halloween sword attack suspect says 'bad' version of him committed murder
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 insisted there were two competing versions of himself who were fighting for control.
London
-
Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.
For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.
-
Second person succumbs to injuries from Molesworth, Ont. crash
A second person has died as a result of their injuries stemming from a collision between two vehicles in North Perth on March 31.
-
Southampton, Ont. resident wins $2 million in Ontario 49 lotto draw
One man from Southampton, Ont. has two million reasons to smile big Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for four males after stolen vehicle crash in Kitchener
Regional police are looking for four males in connection to a crash in Kitchener that involved a stolen vehicle Wednesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in his pre-election budget.
-
'It’s devastating': 2022 Cambridge Ribfest cancelled due to lack of support
Organizers of Cambridge Ribfest have decided to cancel this year's event after vendors backed out of the festival.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police wrap up disturbing child porn investigation involving bestiality
The arrest of a man accused in a months-long Sudbury police investigation into allegations about online sexual abuse material has revealed disturbing charges against three other people.
-
Sudbury monster truck event cancelled after border issues
This weekend's monster truck show, scheduled to be held at Sudbury Arena, has been cancelled, the show's promoters announced Thursday.
-
Charges possible after wheel comes off school bus in West Nipissing area
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a wheel separated from a moving school bus April 26.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montfort Hospital says lockdown is over after reports of a potentially armed person
The Montfort Hospital says a lockdown is over and operations are back to normal after police responded to reports of a potentially armed individual at the east end hospital.
-
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
-
Chris Stapleton postpones Friday night concert in Ottawa
Chris Stapleton's concert in Ottawa this weekend is being postponed due to a case of COVID-19 within the band.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in his pre-election budget.
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures planned for Dominion and Dougall
The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about more E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures.
-
Female fight: 1,280 new cancer diagnoses in Windsor-Essex women in 2021
Friends, family and supporters can help them battle back by buying a lock.
Barrie
-
CTV's Jayne Pritchard announces retirement after nearly 40 years
CTV's Jayne Pritchard makes a big announcement after nearly four decades at the station.
-
Lost senior stuck in mud in ditch rescued in Bradford
Police credit officers and a concerned caller with saving a senior's life after she wandered off when her car got stuck in a ditch late Tuesday night in Bradford.
-
Casino Rama adds 90s rock bands to summer entertainment lineup
Casino Rama just announced it's adding two of Canada's biggest 90s rock bands to its summer lineup.
Atlantic
-
Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP
A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.
-
Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder
Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in new cases
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, but an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, in its weekly report Thursday.
Calgary
-
Fourth person charged in Douglasdale murder
A fourth person has been charged in the death of Chad Kowalchuk.
-
Calgary murder suspect may be getting help to avoid capture: Police
Calgary police say they believe a second-degree murder suspect they're searching for may be getting help avoiding capture – and anyone doing so could face charges as well.
-
New study suggests Calgary's supervised consumption site saves taxpayers millions
A study published in the Harm Reduction Journal found more than $2.3 million in cost savings through the Safeworks Harm Reduction Program at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre from November 2017 to January 2020.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospital admissions climb in Manitoba, ICU admissions drop
New number from the Manitoba government show that while COVID-19 ICU admissions dropped in the province, overall hospital admissions continued to rise.
-
Months after blaze, the Kirkwood Block building is still awaiting demolition
Months after a fire razed the historic Kirkwood Block to the ground, the charred ruins remain spilling onto the sidewalk of Portage Avenue, though the city says it has reviewed a demolition permit.
-
Manitoba community declares state of local emergency due to flooding
A Manitoba community declared a state of local emergency on Thursday morning over concerns of flooding and the potential for evacuations.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Numbers hospitalized, in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C. rise again
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than doubled since the end of March, with 570 hospitalized as of Thursday.
-
Student assaulted outside Metro Vancouver high school with 'blunt force weapon': police
New Westminster police say they're investigating a violent assault outside a high school that led to a student being taken to hospital with several injuries.
-
WestJet's flight credits don't follow same rules as gift cards, B.C. court rules
Flight credits distributed by WestJet don't have the same flexibility as gift cards and can have expiration dates, according to a recent ruling from B.C.'s Court of Appeal.
Edmonton
-
Oilers announce tailgates, watch parties for Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week and Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of options to watch their favourite team together.
-
Woman arrested after armed liquor store robbery, Edmonton police still searching for man
A woman was arrested after an armed robbery at a liquor store in central Edmonton last February.
-
K-Days organizers launch public input survey as festival prepares to return after COVID-19 hiatus
After a two- year hiatus due to COVID-19, the organizers of K-Days are hoping to bring the festival back to Edmonton bigger and better than ever.