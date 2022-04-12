Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months

Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.

The total number of people in hospital with the disease jumped from 1,090 on Monday to 1,366 on Tuesday.

The last time the hospitalization count exceeded 1,366 was on Feb. 16 during the first Omicron wave when officials reported a total count of 1,403.

The number of people in intensive care units in Ontario also rose on Tuesday from 184 the day before to 190.

Officials also reported five more deaths due to COVID-19 that occurred over the past 30 days.

The province said it also removed one death from the cumulative count following a data cleanup. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,570 have died due to the disease.

The province reported 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 14,183 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 18.7 per cent.

This is a developing story. More to come...