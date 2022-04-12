Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
The total number of people in hospital with the disease jumped from 1,090 on Monday to 1,366 on Tuesday.
The last time the hospitalization count exceeded 1,366 was on Feb. 16 during the first Omicron wave when officials reported a total count of 1,403.
The number of people in intensive care units in Ontario also rose on Tuesday from 184 the day before to 190.
Officials also reported five more deaths due to COVID-19 that occurred over the past 30 days.
The province said it also removed one death from the cumulative count following a data cleanup. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,570 have died due to the disease.
The province reported 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.
With 14,183 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 18.7 per cent.
This is a developing story. More to come...
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police to announce arrests in two recent homicides, including shooting of international student
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | At least 5 people shot at New York subway station
At least five people were shot and injured Tuesday at a New York City subway station during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform and police searching for the shooter.
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
NEW | One man dead, another in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and another has suffered life-threatening injuries after they slipped off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Pressure builds as Shanghai, a city of 25 million, remains locked inside
The massive city of 25 million people is at the centre of China's efforts to stamp out the country's largest ever COVID-19 outbreak. No one is allowed to leave their residential compounds, even to buy food, meaning residents rely on the government or private delivery drivers stretched thin by the massive demand.
Even more Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella fears
Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
'It's not the end': The children who survived the brutality in Bucha
Ukrainian families, including those with small children, are coming to grips with the devastation that occurred in Bucha.
Montreal
-
Quebec nurse wants government to put health care workers on list for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
One nurse at the Lakeshore General Hospital says he doesn't understand why health care workers aren't on the list to receive a fourth dose of vaccine.
-
Montreal police investigating after students allege sexual assaults at high school
Students at a Montreal-area high school who say they were sexually assaulted allegedly by the same male student are accusing the school's administration of failing to take the situation seriously.
-
CAQ clinches upset in Longueuil's Marie-Victorin riding, a PQ stronghold
Monday marks byelection day in the provincial electoral riding of Marie-Victorin, on the South Shore. With the vast majority of polls counted, the CAQ had a win locked down, with about four points over the PQ in a riding that has often swung PQ.
London
-
Driver released form hospital after single-vehicle crash in London, Ont.
The driver of a vehicle involved in a weekend collision has been released from hospital.
-
Western University reacts to death of woman near campus
Western University is expressing its sympathies following the death of a woman after being struck by a vehicle near campus.
-
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
Kitchener
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closure
For the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins MPP recovering from weekend heart attack
Gilles Bisson, a long-time Timmins MPP, suffered a heart attack over the weekend.
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 5 people shot at New York subway station
At least five people were shot and injured Tuesday at a New York City subway station during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform and police searching for the shooter.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 5 people shot at New York subway station
At least five people were shot and injured Tuesday at a New York City subway station during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform and police searching for the shooter.
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
High-profile Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon hired to defend 'Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara Lich
A high-profile criminal defence lawyer in Ottawa has been hired to defend one of the leading figures of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Windsor
-
Several arrests made after five people shot in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested several people after a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Forest Glade.
-
Zekelman agrees to pay $975,000 for illegal contribution to Trump campaign
Barry Zekelman has signed a conciliation agreement with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), for violating the Federal Election Campaign Act in the United States.
-
Warm and sunny forecast for Windsor-Essex
After a rainy month so far, Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some sunshine and warmth on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | OPP to provide update on Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police announced an update on the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation would be provided on Tuesday, months after three men took her from a home in Wasaga Beach.
-
Two people in hospital following Alliston apartment fire
Two people are in hospital following an apartment fire in downtown Alliston Monday evening.
-
Huntsville, Ont., collision leads to drinking and driving charge
OPP arrested and charged a man with drinking and driving after a collision on Highway 141 in Huntsville, Ont., on Monday.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | One man dead, another in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and another has suffered life-threatening injuries after they slipped off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Man in stable condition after being stabbed in Halifax: police
A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Halifax Monday night. Halifax Regional Police responded to the stabbing on Barrington Street, near Scotia Square, before 9 p.m.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
Calgary
-
Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison
Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Missing senior with dementia, last seen in Ogden, located
The Calgary Police Service confirms an 86-year-old man who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found and is safe.
Winnipeg
-
Hope for the best, plan for the worst: Manitoba readies itself for coming blizzard
With a blizzard looming in southern Manitoba, emergency preparedness officials say the province is ready to deal with the storm.
-
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
-
Manitoba police watchdog investigating fatal Winnipeg crash
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal car crash that took place after police attempted a traffic stop.
Vancouver
-
Surrey council votes to suspend ethics investigations until after fall election
Surrey's city council voted in favour Monday night of a controversial motion to suspend new ethics investigations until after the municipal election this fall.
-
B.C. wildfires: Nearly all fires started so far this year were human-caused
More than two dozen wildfires have already been recorded in B.C. this month and nearly all of them are classified as human-caused, provincial data shows.
-
Volunteer divers recover body of man missing since 2019 on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
With the help of two volunteer search and recovery divers, the body of a man who went missing while canoeing on the Sunshine Coast three years ago has finally been found – bringing closure to his grieving family.
Edmonton
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: April chill lingers all week
Sunny breaks and sub-zero temperatures with a bit of a breeze in Edmonton today. Wind shouldn't be AS strong as the past few days.
-
Second-place squads face off when Oilers meet Wild
Heading into Tuesday night's road clash with the Minnesota Wild at St. Paul, Minn., the Oilers (42-25-6, 90 points) sit second in the Pacific Division, seven points behind the Calgary Flames in the chase for top spot.