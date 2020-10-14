TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting another 721 cases of COVID-19, marking a slight decline from the number of infections logged a day earlier.

There were 746 infections confirmed on Tuesday, 807 on Monday, 649 on Sunday and 809 on Saturday.

Most of the new COVID-19 cases logged on Wednesday involve people between the ages of 20 and 60.

Five hundred and eleven of the 721 COVID-19 cases fall within that age group. According to the province’s epidemiological report, there are 102 people under the age of 20 and 108 people over the age of 60 that have contracted the disease.

No new deaths related to the disease were recorded on Wednesday.

There are currently at least 231 people being treated at Ontario hospitals for COVID-19. Of those patients, 64 are in the intensive care unit and 35 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 61,413, including 3,017 deaths and 52,512 recoveries.

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Ontario?

The majority of new infections were found in the Greater Toronto Area. There are 270 new cases in Toronto, 170 in Peel Region and 79 in York Region.

Other areas of the GTA are also recording more than 20 cases, including Durham Region (22), Hamilton (41) and Halton Region (21).

Ottawa’s daily case count declined significantly from 116 cases on Tuesday to 39 on Wednesday.

The province conducted a little more than 32,200 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, the backlog in tests has increased in the last 24 hours, rising from about 24,400 to 26,500.