TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement alongside the minister of education in Mississauga, Ont. Thursday afternoon.

Last week, Education Minister Stephen Lecce officially announced that there would be no extended winter break this year after floating the idea a day earlier.

In a statement, the minister said that following consultation with the chief medical officer of health, the government has determined that “an extended winter holiday is not necessary at this time.”

Lecce also hinted that there may be some changes to education coming in 2021, but has not release any further details.

Thursday’s announcement comes on the same day that health officials will release updated COVID-19 projections.

