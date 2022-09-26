Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Hydro One is on standby to help Fiona victims

'Pig butchering' a global human trafficking scam

Experts are warning Canadians of a so-called “pig butchering” scam that involves victims of human trafficking sending seemingly harmless wrong-number text messages designed to lure people into handing over their life savings.

PM Trudeau to visit regions impacted by Fiona 'soon', NDP request emergency debate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be visiting the regions in Atlantic Canada impacted by Fiona 'as soon as possible this week.' And, as MPs head back into the House of Commons for the first time after this weekend's storm, the NDP are requesting an emergency debate to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada.'

