Ontario police arrest 2 suspects, search for 3 others in door-to-door-sales fraud

    From left: Anas Ayyoub, Muhammad Wasiq Afzal, and Muhammad Waqar Afzal are wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with an OPP fraud investigation. (OPP) From left: Anas Ayyoub, Muhammad Wasiq Afzal, and Muhammad Waqar Afzal are wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with an OPP fraud investigation. (OPP)
    Two people have been arrested, and three others are still at large in connection with a door-to-door sales fraud that police said victimized more than 200 people across Ontario.

    In a news release on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provided an update on its investigation into the fraud, which began in the summer of 2021. Dubbed Project Nettle, investigators uncovered that salespeople attended homes of older adults and vulnerable people "to initiate frauds where victims unknowingly entered into home service and/or renovation agreements at exorbitant prices."

    OPP said the victims believed they were getting the services and renovations for free through government grants or rebates.

    The fraudsters would then allegedly use the fake agreements to register a Notice of Security Interest (NOSI) against the victim's homes without their knowledge.

    "Later, these NOSIs were paid off to the benefit of the fraud organizers using fraudulent, high-interest mortgages against the victims' homes. In many cases, this fraud left the victims in financial peril; and in some cases, forced the victims to sell their homes," OPP said.

    Earlier this year, the Ontario government banned the registration of NOSI on a land title. A NOSI was a debt or lien placed on a home in exchange for home appliances like furnaces, air conditioning units and water heaters that must be repaid upon sale or refinancing of the property. Scammers had exploited the legal tool.

    OPP said investigators conducted more than 230 interviews during Project Nettle.

    "It is evident this fraud has been financially, emotionally, and physically devastating for many victims across the province," they said, adding that victims were provided support throughout the investigation.

    On Wednesday, police identified five suspects in connection with the fraud, two of which had been taken into custody.

    They are 39-year-old Rajivan Thillaindarajah from Mississauga and 40-year-old Sajjad Ahmad from Scarborough. Thillaindarajah has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

    Ahmad is facing two counts of fraud over $5,000.

    The three outstanding suspects are 23-year-old Anas Ayyoub, 33-year-old Muhammad Waqar Afzal and 28-year-old Muhammad Wasiq Afzal. They are wanted on several charges, including fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-833-941-5865 or at OPP.Netttle@opp.ca.

