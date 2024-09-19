Traffic services investigating after woman struck by GO train at Long Branch Station

Officers with the Toronto police’s traffic services unit are investigating after a 46-year-old woman was struck by a GO train at Long Branch Station on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman was walking near the edge of the platform at around 8:15 a.m. when she was hit by an express train that was bypassing the station.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

“Police would like to remind all transit riders to remain back from the platform lines, and always be aware of approaching trains,” Toronto police said in a news release.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not know but Metrolinx called the incident "an important and sobering reminder of the importance of rail safety."

While construction is ongoing at the station, Metrolinx said "additional safety measures" have been put in place.

"At Long Branch, this includes reducing speeds for passing trains, deploying additional station staff, and increasing customer communications, signage, and safety messaging. Additional staff will continue to be deployed while construction is underway. We review the effectiveness of these controls on an ongoing basis to ensure the safety of our customers and staff," the statement read.

"We urge customers to stand behind the yellow line at all times and ensure a safe distance away from the train on the platform."