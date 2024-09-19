Hamilton youth worker charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault

Hamilton police are concerned that there could be additional victims after a youth worker in the city allegedly sexually exploited and sexually assaulted a young person.

Police said the suspect was in a position of authority and “in charge” of the youth as a part of his job when the alleged incident took place.

The age of the victim and date of the alleged assault were not released by police.

Police said a suspect, identified as Scott Shewfelt of Dunnville, was arrested last week and charged in connection with the investigation.

“It is confirmed Scott Shewfelt is a youth worker, Hamilton Police believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to come forward,” the service said in a news release issued Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 905-546-4823 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.