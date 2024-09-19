Toronto's dry September continues. Here's when the rain will return

Toronto saw a record-breaking wet summer, but September has proven to be anything but, with less than five millimetres of rain recorded this month.

The dry conditions are set to continue throughout the rest of the week, with sunny conditions and highs in the mid 20s expected.

But the rain could make a comeback as early as Saturday, with on again, off again showers in the morning through the afternoon before fall-like weather returns next week.

“A cooler wind blows in for Monday. Expect more seasonable temps with the risk of showers late in the day. Tuesday and Wednesday look damp, with an early autumn fresh feel,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said Thursday.

This month has been especially dry for Toronto, with only two days of “measurable” amounts of rainfall recorded, explained Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen. The region typically sees 75 millimetres of rain during the month of September.

“If you are in parts of Ontario and Quebec and you feel like it’s been a really long time since it’s rained. You're right,” McEwen said, adding that the minimal September rainfall could put it on track to be one of Toronto’s driest months on record.

“We've had, in some areas, less than five millimeters of rain all month... So it's been very, very dry.”

That’s a far cry from the wet weather the city saw over the months of June, July and August. The city had already smashed the previous summer rainfall record of 396.2 millimetres by mid-August at 475.7 millimetres.