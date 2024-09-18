Here are the restaurants in the 2024 Michelin Guide Toronto & Region

TORONTO
    The Michelin Guide has released its 2024 restaurant selection for the Toronto region, with four new establishments getting a Michelin star.

    DaNico in Toronto, Hexagon in Oakville, Restaurant Pear Morissette in Niagara Region and The Pine in Creemore, Ont. received a Michelin star on Wednesday. This year marked an expansion of the guide to include restaurants beyond Toronto’s border.

    Toronto’s Sushi Masaki Saito is the lone two Michelin-star restaurant.

    Here’s a list of restaurants in the region that receive a Michelin Star, which is awarded to places serving “exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavour, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef”:

    • Sushi Masaki Saito – 88 Avenue Road
    • Aburi Hana – 102 Yorkville Avenue
    • Alo – 163 Spadina Avenue.
    • DaNico – 440 College Street
    • Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto – 1 Harbour Square
    • Edulis – 160 Niagara Street
    • Enigma Yorkville – 23 St. Thomas Street
    • Hexagon – 210 Lakeshore Road East (Oakville)
    • Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto – 6 Sakura Way
    • Kappo Sato – 575 Mount Pleasant Road
    • Osteria Giulia – 134 Avenue Road
    • Quetzal – 419 College Street
    • Restaurant 20 Victoria – 20 Victoria Street
    • Restaurant Pearl Morissette – 3953 Jordan Road (Jordan Station)
    • Shoushin – 3328 Yonge Street.
    • The Pine – 7535 County Road (Creemore)

    Here are the restaurants with Michelin Green Star, which honours establishments that “are pioneers in sustainable gastronomy”:

    • Restaurant Pearl Morissette – 3953 Jordan Road (Jordan Station)
    • White Lily Diner – 678 Queen Street East

    Here are the places awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand, which is given to restaurants “that offer good quality food for a good value” and are considered to be personal favourites among inspectors when dining on their own time:

    • The Ace – 231A Roncesvalles Avenue
    • Alma – 1194 Bloor Street
    • Bar Raval – 505 College Street
    • BB’s – 5 Brock Avenue
    • Berkeley North – 31 King William Street (Hamilton)
    • Campechano – 504 Adelaide Street
    • Cherry Street Bar-B-Que – 275 Cherry Street
    • Chica’s Chicken – 2853 Dundas Street
    • Conejo Negro – 838 College Street
    • Enoteca Sociale – 1288 Dundas Street West
    • Favorites Thai – 141 Ossington Avenue
    • Grey Gardens – 199 Augusta Avenue
    • Guru Lukshmi – 7070 Saint Barbara Boulevard (Mississauga)
    • Indian Street Food Company – 1701 Bayview Avenue
    • La Bartola – 588 College Street
    • Puerto Bravo – 1425 Gerrard Street East
    • R&D – 241 Spadina Avenue
    • Rasa – 196 Robert Street
    • SumiLicious Smoked Meat & Deli – 5631 Steeles Avenue
    • Sunnys Chinese – 60 Kensington Avenue
    • Tiflisi – 1970 Queen Street East
    • White Lily Diner – 678 Queen Street
    • Wynona – 819 Gerrard Street East

    Here are the Recommended Restaurants selected by Michelin Guide inspectors:

    • 156 Cumberland – 156 Cumberland Street
    • Aanch – 259 Wellington Street
    • Actinolite – 971 Ossington Avenue
    • Adrak Yorkville – 138 Avenue Road
    • Alder – 51 Camden Street
    • Alobar Yorkville – 57A-162 Cumberland Street
    • Aloette – 163 Spadina Avenue
    • Amal – 131 Bloor Street West
    • Antler – 1454 Dundas Street West
    • Ardo – 243 King Street East
    • Azura – 162 Danforth Avnue
    • Bar Chica – 75 Portland Street
    • Bar Goa – 36 Toronto Street
    • Bar Isabel – 797 College Street
    • Buca – 604 King Street West
    • CA PHE RANG – 147 Spadina Avenue
    • Canoe – 66 Wellington Street
    • Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen – 104 Portland Street
    • Dil Se – 335 Roncesvalles Avenue
    • Down Home – 135299 9 Line (Markdale)
    • Dreyfus – 96 Harbord Street
    • Famiglia Baldassarre – 122 Geary Avenue
    • Fat Rabbit – 34 Geneva Street (St. Catharines)
    • FK – 770 St. Clair Avenue West
    • George – 111C Queen Street East
    • Gia – 1214 Dundas Street
    • Giulietta – 972 College Street
    • Henry’s – 922 Queen Street
    • Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse – 12 Brant Street
    • Kiin – 326 Adelaide Street
    • Koh Lipe Thai Kitchen – 35 Baldwin Street
    • La Banane – 227 Ossington Avenue
    • Langdon Hall Country House & Spa – 1 Langdon Drive (Cambrigde)
    • Lapinou – 642 King Street
    • Lucie – 100 Yonge Street
    • Madrina Bar y Tapas – 2 Trinity Street
    • Maha’s – 226 Greenwood AZvenue
    • Mama Fatma – 10385 Weston Road, Unit 7B (Vaughan)
    • Mimi Chinese – 265 Davenport Road
    • Mother’s Dumplings – 421 Spadina Avenue
    • Musoshin Ramen – 9 Boustead Avenue
    • Northern Smokes – 371 Old Kingston Road, Unit 12
    • PAI – 18 Duncan Street
    • Parquet – 97 Harbord Street
    • Pho Tien Thanh – 57 Ossington Avenue
    • Prime Seafood Palace – 944 Queen Street West
    • Quatrefoil – 16 Sydenham Street (Hamilton)
    • SARA – 98 Portland Street
    • Scaramouche – 1 Benvenuto Place
    • Som Tum Jinda – 76 Gerrard Street East
    • Taline – 1276 Yonge Street
    • Tamarind Modern Indian Bistro – 33 City Centre Drive (Mississauga)
    • Ten – 1132 College Street
    • Trius Winery & Restaurant – 1249 Niagara Stone Road (Niagara-on-the-Lake)
    • Union – 72 Ossington Avenue
    • Vela – 90 Portland Street
    • Viaggio – 1727 Dundas Street West
    • The Wood Owl – 1380 Danforth Avenue
    • Yukashi – 642 Mount Pleasant Boulevard
    • Zen – 7634 Woodbine Avenue (Markham)

