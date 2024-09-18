Here are the restaurants in the 2024 Michelin Guide Toronto & Region

The Michelin Guide has released its 2024 restaurant selection for the Toronto region, with four new establishments getting a Michelin star.

DaNico in Toronto, Hexagon in Oakville, Restaurant Pear Morissette in Niagara Region and The Pine in Creemore, Ont. received a Michelin star on Wednesday. This year marked an expansion of the guide to include restaurants beyond Toronto’s border.

Toronto’s Sushi Masaki Saito is the lone two Michelin-star restaurant.

Here’s a list of restaurants in the region that receive a Michelin Star, which is awarded to places serving “exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavour, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef”:

Sushi Masaki Saito – 88 Avenue Road

Aburi Hana – 102 Yorkville Avenue

Alo – 163 Spadina Avenue.

DaNico – 440 College Street

Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto – 1 Harbour Square

Edulis – 160 Niagara Street

Enigma Yorkville – 23 St. Thomas Street

Hexagon – 210 Lakeshore Road East (Oakville)

Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto – 6 Sakura Way

Kappo Sato – 575 Mount Pleasant Road

Osteria Giulia – 134 Avenue Road

Quetzal – 419 College Street

Restaurant 20 Victoria – 20 Victoria Street

Restaurant Pearl Morissette – 3953 Jordan Road (Jordan Station)

Shoushin – 3328 Yonge Street.

The Pine – 7535 County Road (Creemore)

Here are the restaurants with Michelin Green Star, which honours establishments that “are pioneers in sustainable gastronomy”:

Restaurant Pearl Morissette – 3953 Jordan Road (Jordan Station)

White Lily Diner – 678 Queen Street East

Here are the places awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand, which is given to restaurants “that offer good quality food for a good value” and are considered to be personal favourites among inspectors when dining on their own time:

The Ace – 231A Roncesvalles Avenue

Alma – 1194 Bloor Street

Bar Raval – 505 College Street

BB’s – 5 Brock Avenue

Berkeley North – 31 King William Street (Hamilton)

Campechano – 504 Adelaide Street

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que – 275 Cherry Street

Chica’s Chicken – 2853 Dundas Street

Conejo Negro – 838 College Street

Enoteca Sociale – 1288 Dundas Street West

Favorites Thai – 141 Ossington Avenue

Grey Gardens – 199 Augusta Avenue

Guru Lukshmi – 7070 Saint Barbara Boulevard (Mississauga)

Indian Street Food Company – 1701 Bayview Avenue

La Bartola – 588 College Street

Puerto Bravo – 1425 Gerrard Street East

R&D – 241 Spadina Avenue

Rasa – 196 Robert Street

SumiLicious Smoked Meat & Deli – 5631 Steeles Avenue

Sunnys Chinese – 60 Kensington Avenue

Tiflisi – 1970 Queen Street East

White Lily Diner – 678 Queen Street

Wynona – 819 Gerrard Street East

Here are the Recommended Restaurants selected by Michelin Guide inspectors: