Ontario NDP to confirm MPP Marit Stiles as leader in February
The Ontario New Democratic Party is hoping to confirm Toronto-area MPP Marit Stiles as their new leader a full month earlier than anticipated.
The party’s provincial council is meeting Thursday night to decide whether to act on recommendations that would see a confirmation vote held virtually on Feb. 4.
The original date would have seen a leadership vote take place on March 4.
In a notice on the NDP’s website, the Chief Electoral Officer has also recommended the provincial council move to online voting and change all leadership debates to “events designed to get to know the candidate.” A typical leadership race would see a candidates’ debate held for party members ahead of a vote.
Stiles, the Member of Provincial Parliament for the riding of Davenport, is the only candidate running for leader of the Ontario NDP. Once confirmed, she will take over for Peter Tabuns, who has been acting as interim leader since Andrea Horwath resigned in June.
The NDP confirmed Stiles would be running unopposed in early December, saying they are confident she can “unite the province to defeat (Premier) Doug Ford.”
“Together with Marit, we will work to build a party and a 2026 election campaign with space for working people and labour, progressives, racialized and equity-deserving Ontarians, and young people," Ontario NDP President Janelle Brady said in a statement on Dec. 6.
Political analysts have said the NDP should get the confirmation vote “over with” instead of waiting until the March convention date.
“There's no suspense over who it's going to be. Put the reins in their hands,” CTV News’ Political Analyst Scott Reid said back in December.
“She's the only candidate. She will win, so make it official fast and then let her get going at the difficult job she has.”
The legislature resumes on Feb. 21.
