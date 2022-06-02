Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end.
Horwath announced that she is stepping down from the post she has held for 13 years during her concession speech in Hamilton on Thursday evening following another defeat in the provincial election.
"My commitment to you is never gonna waver and I'm going to keep working to earn your confidence each and every day. I'm gonna keep doing that. But tonight, it's time for me to pass the torch to pass the baton, to hand off the leadership of the NDP," an emotional Horwath said.
"And you know what, it makes me sad, but it makes me happy because our team is so strong right now."
Horwath said while her party didn't win, as the official opposition, the NDP will be ready to fight "Doug Ford's cuts."
"I'm not shedding tears of sadness. I'm shedding tears of pride. Look at you. Look at all of you. Look at what we have done together," she said.
"I can guarantee you Ontarians that as your official opposition, we will work hard every single day to fix what matters most to the people of our province of Ontario. You know, why? Do you know why we're gonna do that work? Because your priorities were our priorities before the election. And they were our priorities during the election. And they will be our priorities after the election because that's who we are as New Democrats.
