Marit Stiles only candidate in Ontario NDP leadership race

Toronto-area MPP Marit Stiles will be the sole contender for leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party.

The party confirmed the news on Tuesday morning, saying that Stiles will “work tirelessly to end the era of Conservation cuts and privatization.”

“Together with Marit, we will work to build a party and a 2026 election campaign with space for working people and labour, progressives, racialized and equity-deserving Ontarians, and young people," Ontario NDP President Janelle Brady said in a statement.

"Marit can give people hope and unite the province to defeat Doug Ford — to make life affordable and rebuild and improve health care and education."

Stiles will take over for interim leader Peter Tabuns after members formally participate in a confirmation vote scheduled for March 2023. The provincial council could choose to expedite the process; although it is unclear if they will.

Stiles, a former education critic for the NDP and school board trustee, launched her leadership bid in September. The MPP has represented the riding of Davenport since 2018 and says she hopes to bring a positive vision to the party.

"Just as we're easing back into public life like this, people are being pummelled by the rising cost of groceries and rent -- you name it," Stiles said at her campaign launch in September.

"It's about jobs and opportunities."

In order to be nominated, a candidate needed to get 100 signatures from members, with at least half coming from women, gender diverse or non-binary members. A quarter of those signatures also need to be from “equity-seeking groups.”

Contenders must also pay $55,000.

Stiles has received support and endorsements from a significant portion of NDP MPPs. While a number of other contenders expressed interest in running for party leader, none went through with the nominations.

Over the last two months, Stiles has promised to create a online policy forum that will report feedback to the NDP convention, improve transparency in the candidate approval process, reduce membership fees, and pilot a new local organizer program to support riding association fundraising.

In her platform—titled “Strengthening Our Party, Building A Movement”—Stiles says while the NDP was elected as the Official Opposition twice, “we can no longer be satisfied with a second place showing.”

“‘Good enough’ is no longer good enough,” her website says. “There’s too much at stake and people are counting on us.”

The position opened up after the June 2022 elections, when long-time leader Andrea Horwath resigned.

Horwath led the NDP since 2009 and is now acting as mayor of Hamilton following the municipal elections.

With files from the Canadian Press