Ontario will be moving to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Thursday, four days ahead of schedule, and will lift proof of vaccination requirements at the beginning of March.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday morning at an impromptu news conference held at Queen’s Park.

“Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave we are able to fast track our reopening plan,” Ford said in a statement.

“This is great news and a sign of just how far we've come together in our fight against the virus. While we aren’t out of the woods just yet we are moving in the right direction.”

As of Feb. 17, social gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Capacity limits will be lifted at most indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required.. This includes restaurants, meeting and event spaces, gaming establishments and “non-spectator areas” of gyms and cinemas.

Seating capacity at sport and concert venues, as well as movie theatres, will be 50 per cent.

In higher-risk settings such as nightclubs, restaurants with dancing, bathhouses and sex clubs, indoor capacity is 25 per cent. Proof of vaccination is required.

For indoor religious services that require proof of vaccination, capacity limits have been lifted. If proof of vaccination is not required, the facility may have as many people as can fit with physical distancing.

For grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail stores, capacity limits will be capped at “the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance.”

The province was originally scheduled to move to this phase of reopening on Feb. 21.

Ford also announced on Monday the province's proof-of-vaccination requirements will be lifted on March 1. At this time, capacity limits will also be lifted at all indoor establishments.

However, officials said this will only happen "if public health and health system indicators continue to improve."

Masking requirements will remain in place, officials said, and businesses may choose to continue to require vaccine certificates if they wish.

The premier also announced Monday that youth between the ages of 12 and 17 will be eligible for their booster doses as of 8 a.m. on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.