Ontario youth between the ages of 12 and 17 will become eligible to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

On Feb. 18, individuals in that age group will be able to book appointments through the provincial booking system or call centre.

Select pharmacies will also be administering the vaccine to youth.

Appointments may be booked starting at 8 a.m., however officials say that youth should wait about six months—or 168 days—between their second and third doses.

In mid-December the province opened up eligibility for booster shots to all adults aged 18 and up, with a shortened interval of three months between doses.

According to provincial data, about 92 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and up have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This number drops to about 85 per cent when the province takes children and youth over the age of five into consideration.

The expanded eligibility comes as the province prepares to lift its COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, which required at least two doses to gain entry to numerous indoor non-essential businesses.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the program would be lifted on March 1, meaning the province will no longer require vaccination to eat at a restaurant or watch a sporting event.

Businesses may, however, choose to maintain the program.