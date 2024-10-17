Ontario motorcyclist films himself speeding at more than 250 km/h, gets charged: police

An Ontario motorcyclist is facing more than three dozen charges after police say he filmed “alarming” videos of himself speeding on highways in the Greater Toronto Area, reaching speeds of over 250km/h.

Peel police announced the charges following a joint investigation with York police dubbed “Project Splitting Eagle,” which began last month after police became aware of the videos on social media.

“Over the last several months, numerous videos were posted showcasing dangerous driving and racing,” Cst. Manny Khatra said in a video posted Thursday.

Clips of the alleged “reckless” behaviour, were released by police, showing the driver running red lights, weaving between cars, and racing at high speeds.

Khatra said that it is because of this footage being posted online that investigators were able to identify the driver as Bolton, Ont. resident Gregory Harrington.

The 40-year-old motorcyclist was charged with five counts each of dangerous operation of a vehicle and stunt driving, as well as four counts of speeding and one count of racing. Peel police say he was also charged with 36 additional offences by York police, which released video that appears to show Harrington fleeing police and performing wheelies.

“Reckless driving not only puts everyone a risk, but it takes lives and shatters families when things go wrong,” Khatra added.

Harrington’s licence was suspended following the investigation and his Yamaha R6 motorcycle was impounded. He was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.