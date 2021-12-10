Ontario has announced changes to the provincial proof of vaccination system, with the program extended indefinitely as the COVID-19 situation worsens in the province.

Effective Jan. 4, Ontario will require people to use their QR code and the Verify Ontario app in settings where proof of vaccination is required, the government announced Friday.

The QR code can be used digitally or by printing a paper copy.

Effective Dec. 20, proof of vaccination will now be required for youth aged 12 to 17 participating in organized sports at recreational facilities.

Ontarians are also being "strongly advised" to limit their social gatherings and the number of gatherings they attend over the holiday season.

Expanded booster dose eligibility to all Ontarians 18 years of age and older will occur on Jan. 4, 2022, with appointments to be booked approximately six months after receiving a second dose.

The Ontario government says it will also launch a holiday COVID-19 testing blitz next week, offering a voluntary rapid test to asymptomatic individual’s free of charge

"Two million rapid tests will be provided at pop-up testing sites in high-traffic settings such as malls, retail settings, holiday markets and transit hubs," the government said.

Ontario reported 1,453 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest number in a single day since May.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.